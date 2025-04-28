Shedeur Sanders Prank Call: What Did the Son Of Jeff Ulbrich Do?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shedeur Sanders may have been expecting a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was not expecting a prank call, initially thinking it was New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

The prank turned out to be from Atlanta Falcons defensive coach Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax Ulbrich. Although Shedeur was pranked, he ultimately was drafted and showed his appreciation for the sport and for being selected.

Learn more about what happened during the phone call between the two below.

Who Is Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders was born on February 7, 2002, in Tyler, Texas. He is a football star and the son of Deion Sanders, a former NFL and MLB star.

What Happened During the Shedeur Prank Call?

Jax called Shedeur and said, “We’re going to take you with our next pick, man, but you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that.”

Jax later issued an apology, writing on social media, “On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake. Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me. @shedeursanders”

The Atlanta Falcons also released a statement, “Earlier in the week, Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call. Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or any facets of the prank and was made aware of the above only after the fact.”

They continued, “The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family.”

Was Shedeur Sanders Drafted?

The young star was ultimately drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.