Shaun Alexander’s Kids: Meet His Children, Learn Their Names & More

Shaun Alexander is about to become a dad for the 14th time! The former Seattle Seahawks player announced in September 2025 that he and his wife, Valerie Alexander, are expecting another child to add to their brood.

The proud dad and husband shared the baby news on the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams,” saying, “We’re just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly.”

Below, learn all about Shaun’s whole family, from his kids’ names to their stories and more.

How Many Children Does Shaun Alexander Have?

Shaun currently has 12 children. His and Valerie’s 13th child, Torah, died in her sleep at just two months old in 2017.

In October 2022, Shaun brought his children to the Ring of Honor celebration with his former team, the Seahawks, and shared photos of the sweet family moment to his Instagram.

“The Ring of Honor celebration last weekend was amazing. More than anything, my journey has been all about family,” Shaun captioned his post. “I’m grateful that for the first time, my entire family was able to travel to Seattle and be with the Seahawks. We take the meaning of ‘the 12’s’ to a whole new level. Haha.. Go Hawks.”

How Many Daughters Does Shaun Alexander Have?

Shaun and his wife share 10 daughters altogether.

How Many Sons Does Shaun Alexander Have?

Shaun and Valerie share three sons.

What Are Shaun Alexander’s Children’s Names?

Shaun’s children are Judea, Hope, Hosanna, Eternity, Torah, Jedidiah, Honor, Temple, Justus, Joseph, Eden, Trinity and Heaven. The name of his and Valerie’s future child is not yet known.

In April 2025, Shaun treated Jedidiah for his birthday by bringing him to the NFL Draft, the ex-athlete shared via Instagram.

“I asked Jedidiah what he wanted for his birthday; He said go somewhere with you. So, draft it was,” Shaun captioned his carousel post, which consisted of snapshots from the 2025 Draft. “Great time with my boys,” he added.