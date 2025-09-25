Shaun Alexander’s Wife: Meet Valerie, the Mother of His Children

Image Credit: John M. Heller

Shaun Alexander is growing his family with his wife! The former NFL player announced that they’re expecting their 14th child overall now. While he didn’t share any other details about their future baby, Shaun was more than happy to reveal the news, and those who aren’t familiar with his story were curious to learn more about his spouse.

Below, learn all about Shaun’s children and wife of two decades.

Shaun Alexander’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has

Shaun has a net worth of $12 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The former football star made his fortune through his nearly decade-long NFL career.

The Kentucky native started his career at the University of Alabama, where he set multiple rushing records and established himself as one of the school’s program’s most prolific offensive players for the Crimson Tide. Shaun’s collegiate success led to his selection in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Upon starting with Seattle, Shaun quickly became the star of the Seahawks’ offense, becoming one of the league’s most reliable backs. From 2001 through 2005, Shaun rushed for over 1,100 yards for five straight seasons. His breakout year came in 2005, though, when he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,880. During that season, Shaun earned NFL MVP honors, becoming the first Seahawk to win the award. He helped Seattle reach its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Shaun finished his triumphant career with 100 rushing touchdowns, ranking among the all-time leaders at the time of his retirement.

Who Is Shaun Alexander’s Wife?

Shaun has been married to his wife, Valerie Boyd, since April 2002. She has supported her husband throughout his career and after his retirement.

How Many Kids Does Shaun Alexander Have With Wife Valerie?

Shaun and Valerie are about to welcome their 14th child altogether. They currently share 12 children. The couple’s 13th child, Torah, unexpectedly died at just two months old in her sleep.

In September 2025, Shaun announced Valerie’s 14th pregnancy on the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.”

“We’re just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly,” Shaun said.