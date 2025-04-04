Shakira’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has in 2025

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

“Shakira, Shakira!” The Colombian singer has been in the industry for quite some time, creating both record-breaking and iconic moments. From “Hips Don’t Lie” to “Soltera,” the pop star has done it all— including incorporating Colombian-style dances into her performances, bringing inclusivity to the FIFA World Cup with “Waka Waka (Esto Es África)” in 2010, and performing at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

In addition, her musical versatility has allowed her to create songs in both Spanish and English, making her a true bilingual artist. Beyond singing and dancing, Shakira holds many titles. She is a mother and the founder of the Pies Descalzos Foundation, which focuses on providing education to underprivileged children.

Currently, Shakira is on her world tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Keep reading to learn how her career has contributed to her net worth.

How Did Shakira Get Rich?

The pop star got rich through her music, including album sales, tours, and merchandise. Her successful career in recording and performing has played a significant role in building her wealth.

Shakira’s Net Worth

Shakira has an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Is Net Worth Calculated?

A person’s net worth is determined by subtracting their debts from their assets. Assets can include homes, stocks, and vehicles, while debts consist of loans or other financial obligations.

Is Shakira Married?

The Barranquilla-born singer never married but was in a long-term relationship with Gerard Piqué, the father of her children. The two were together for 11 years before splitting in 2022. In a joint statement, they announced, “We regret to confirm that we are separating.” They added, “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

Their split came amid allegations that Piqué cheated on Shakira with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chía Marti.

Does Shakira Have Kids?

Yes, Shakira has two sons, Milan and Sasha, whom she shared with Piqué.