‘Servant’ Season 3: Release Date, Where to Watch, and More

The third season of the AppleTV+ series is coming to the streamer soon to scare fans with the trials and tribulations of the Turner family. From the cast to the release date, find out everything you need to know here.

Fans looking for a good scare are in luck for season 3 of Servant. The next season of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced AppleTV+ series is within reach, and will be available from the streaming service early on in 2022. While the details of much of the new season have been kept under wraps, there’s still plenty to look forward to!

Season 3 of the show will likely pick up right where the second season left off, and plenty of the cast members will return to reprise their roles of the beloved Turner-Pearce family in the psychological thriller, and HollywoodLife has all the details that you need to get ready for the next season.

‘Servant’ Season 3 Release Date

The first episode of Servant’s third season will be available on January 21, 2022. It’s a little over a year after season 2 debuted in January 2021. The show was renewed for a third season in December 2020 before the second season had even premiered, via Deadline. Apple definitely made the right decision in renewing for a third season, as the season 2 episode “2:00” received a Primetime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Cinematography.”

Where To Watch Season 3

Like its first two seasons, Servant will be available on AppleTV+, starting on January 21. The show will likely follow the same weekly releases as it did in previous seasons, meaning new episodes will drop every Friday! For fans who may not have AppleTV+, the tech company offers three months free when people buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac.

‘Servant Season 3 Cast

Much of the same main cast will return for the third season of the horror-thriller. Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose will make their returns as Sean and Dorothy Turner, a married couple who grieved the loss of their infant son with a realistic-seeming reborn doll. Of course, the series also stars Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson, a nanny hired to care for the reborn doll, but seems to be the cause of the mysterious occurrences in the Turners’ lives. Harry Potter star Rupert Grint will come back as Dorothy’s brother Julian Pearce, who is suspicious of Leanne. Rupert’s performance has been incredibly celebrated in the series. He won the Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama award at the 2021 Hollywood Critics Association awards!

Season 3 Teasers

Just in time for Halloween, AppleTV+ dropped the trailer for Season 3 on October 29! In an Instagram post along with the teaser, the show’s official account begged the question: “Will the Turners ever be a normal family?” A few other teasers shared to Instagram featured the reborn doll Jericho being washed, Julian’s “many frightened faces,”and a spooky sequence with Leanne.

What’s In Store For Season 3?

Not many details have been released about the show’s third season. (SPOILER ALERT) While the first season of Servant showed how Leanne’s super serious care for the doll brought it to life, and she returned to the cult that she was raised in, season 2 picked up on the cliffhanger where Leanne and Jericho were missing. Season 2 ended with Leanne’s Aunt Josephine (Barbara Sukowa) returning to try to win the nanny back into the cult. After a struggle between the family, Josephine is seemingly killed. The season finale ended with Leanne finally returning Jericho, and telling the Turners they’d be a family, as Josephine’s body is shown in hiding, via ReadySteadyCut.

The trailer for season three shows Leanne having nightmares about her aunt. A voiceover also reveals that it takes place three months after the events of the second season. “If the rest were going to come for you, wouldn’t they have done so already?” Dorothy asks Leanne. Sean also shows optimism about becoming a normal family, but Leanne is still clearly nervous. Near the end of the trailer, Leanne swears to protect the family.

What About Season 4?

It seems like, if the show gets renewed, season 3 may be the penultimate chapter! M. Night Shyamalan has shown an interest in a fourth season for the show. As he announced that season three will consist of ten episodes, he tipped his hat that there may be one more season up his sleeve. “Goal is to tell the story in 40 [episodes],” he tweeted.