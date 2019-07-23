Selena Gomez & 12 More Stars Wearing Maxi Dresses In Summer When The Heat Is Too Hot To Handle

We’re seriously sweating with this heat wave that’s been non-stop this summer and now we’re talking style notes from Selena on how to deal!

Selena Gomez, 27, is in Italy with friends and family, and we are so envious of her wardrobe! On July 22, she was out and about wearing a green maxi and looked totally cool and comfortable. Cool as in comfortable from the hot temps, as well as stylish! The dress had a tiered skirt and a deep-v neckline. It was so easy and breezy. The next day, she stepped out in a girly yellow dress with a large ruffle on the top. She paired the look with nude sandals and gold hoop earrings. Both days she carried STAUD’s Bissett Canvas Bag, which has a leather strap and retails for $295.

The star just celebrated her 27th birthday on July 22 with her grandparents in Italy. The star is on vacation after being a bridesmaid in her cousin’s wedding in Texas on July 19. We love how family oriented she is! We hope she had a relaxing and joyous birthday and is loving Italy!

Maxi dresses are the perfect summer staple! They are light and airy and so comfortable when it's scorching hot! Just make sure you have a product like Mega Babe's Thigh Rescue. You rub it on your inner thighs, and it prevents thigh chafing and is, overall, a lifesaver in the summer! It's a must have beauty product when you're wearing a dress!