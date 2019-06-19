Stars In Stripes: Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid & More Rock The Patterned Look – See Pics

The latest trend that our fave celebs can’t stop wearing is stripes & everyone from Selena Gomez to Bella Hadid have been rocking the pattern both on & off the red carpet!

One pattern that never seems to go out of style is stripes. Stripes have always been popular, especially in the summer, because they have an easy-breezy nautical feel. Just in time for summer, some of our favorite stars have been rocking the trend everywhere lately, whether it’s on or off the red carpet. Selena Gomez, 26, has been wearing stripes a lot recently and two of her latest outfits were gorgeous. Selena looked fabulous when she headed to Mean Girls on Broadway in NYC on June 12, when she rocked a cropped orange and green Staud Cherry Top in Pistachio Cantaloupe Stripe, paired with the matching high-waisted Staud Lola Striped-Terry Mini Skirt. On top of the cute two-piece outfit, she rocked the matching long Staud Mia Striped-Terry Coat on top, accessorizing with a Telfar Small White Shopping Bag and Staud Billie Leather Wedge Sandals. Meanwhile, the night before, Selena was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in NYC on June 11, when she opted to wear a gorgeous sequin midi dress. For her appearance on The Tonight Show, Sels opted to wear a long-sleeve green, blue and purple sequin Marc Jacobs dress. The sequin frock was covered in stripes and featured a fitted bodice with a scoop neckline. The skirt of the dress featured an asymmetrical hem and the front was super short, while the back flowed into a handkerchief midi. Selena looked flawless in the dress which showed off her long, lean legs, and she highlighted her pins with a pair of black pointy-toed pumps.

Aside from Selena, supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, have also been wearing stripes lately. Gigi, 24, was out and about in Florence, Italy on June 13, when she opted to wear a baggy striped ensemble featuring a long-sleeve red striped button-down blouse that was loose against her petite figure and unbuttoned at her chest, revealing a hint of her black lacy bra underneath. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted pants, which were cinched in at the waist with a rope drawstring. Gigi’s little sis, Bella, 22, rocked stripes to the Nice airport when she left the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, opting to wear a tight cream and brown striped Chanel Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Top, paired with baggy crisp white wide-leg trousers.

Sofia Richie, 20, rocked stripes while on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills with beau, Scott Disick, 35, on May 6, when she opted to wear a chic ensemble. Sofia donned a pair of high-waisted, skin-tight black leggings with a baggy black and white Dior J’adior 8 Stripe Tee. The T-shirt was loose and featured writing on the front, as she threw on a long patent leather black trench coat on top of her look, which is also right on trend this spring. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses, black leather lace-up Dior booties, and a Chanel Royal Blue Vintage Velvet Tassel Mini Camera Bag.

Another gorgeous star that rocked stripes recently was Emily Ratajkowski, 28, when she headed to AOL Build Series in New York City on June 17. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skin-tight red and cream striped Monse Resort 2020 dress which featured one long sleeve with a long train hanging off of it, as well as an asymmetrical hem that was high up on side, showing off her long, toned legs, which she accessorized with simple nude Jimmy Choo Minny Sandals. There have been so many other celebs rocking stripes lately, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!