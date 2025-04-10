Scott Shriner Net Worth: Weezer Bassist’s Fortune

Image Credit: Getty Images

Scott Shriner is best known as the longtime bassist for the band Weezer, who are set to perform at the 2025 Coachella festival. However, he recently made headlines for a more serious reason involving his wife, Jillian Lauren Shriner. She was shot in the shoulder by the Los Angeles Police Department during a standoff and was later booked on attempted murder charges.

Though neither Scott nor Jillian have publicly commented, the incident has sparked public interest in the couple and Scott’s music career. Here’s what to know.

Who Is Scott Shriner?

Scott was born on July 11, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio. Aside from being part of one of rock’s most recognizable bands, he’s also a songwriter and performer in his own right.

When Did Scott Join Weezer?

Scott joined Weezer in 2001 after former bassist Mikey Welsh left the band due to personal struggles with drug use and mental health. Initially brought on as a temporary replacement, Scott became a permanent member and has since played on numerous albums and tours.

Who Is Scott Shriner’s Wife?

Scott’s wife, Jillian Lauren Shriner, is an author and podcast host known for her memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and true crime book Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer. She’s been open about her life experiences, including being adopted.

He has featured her on his social media before, writing in an Instagram post,“The love of my life and still the hottest girl I’ve even known. Love you with all my heart @Jillianlauren.”

Do They Have Kids?

Yes, Scott and Jillian adopted two sons, Tariku and Jovanni Starshine. Jillian has shared their adoption journey on social media and blogs, often reflecting on how adoption shaped their family.

What Is Scott Shriner’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scott Shriner’s estimated net worth is $5 million, largely earned through his decades-long career with Weezer.