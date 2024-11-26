Scott Bessent’s Job: What the Billionaire Does for a Living

Image Credit: Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Scott Bessent might be jumping into the political arena soon. As one of Donald Trump‘s cabinet picks, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury nominee has made headlines. Since Bessent is a billionaire and part of the finance world, many want to learn more about his career and how he got into Trump’s orbit.

In Trump’s announcement about his cabinet choice, the Republican called Bessent’s life and career as the “American dream.”

“Scott has long been a strong advocate of the America First Agenda,” Trump continued in his public statement. “On the eve of our great country’s 250th anniversary, he will help me usher in a new golden age for the United States, as we fortify our position as the world’s leading economy, center of innovation and entrepreneurialism, destination for capital, while always, and without question, maintaining the U.S. dollar as the reserve currency of the world.”

Who Is Scott Bessent?

The billionaire is a hedge fund manager, best known for founding the Key Square Group. He was also a partner at Soros Fund Management.

While focusing on his macro investment firm, Bessent delved into politics. Although he is now a major supporter of Trump, Bessent previously backed multiple Democrats. In 2000, he hosted a fundraiser for then-presidential candidate Al Gore. In the years to come, Bessent donated to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

After Obama’s eight-year presidential term was up in 2016, Bessent donated to Trump’s campaign.

Is Scott Bessent Married?

Bessent is married to his husband, John Freeman. Freeman is a former New York City prosecutor.

Does Scott Bessent Have Kids?

Bessent and his husband, Freeman, reportedly share two children together. The family keeps their personal life away from the public eye.

What Is Scott Bessent’s Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Bessent has a net worth of $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.