Scott Bessent’s Husband: Is the Billionaire Secretary of Treasury Nominee Married?

Image Credit: Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Scott Bessent has a presumptive spot in Donald Trump‘s cabinet when he takes office. After the Republican nominated Bessent to be the new U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, voters were curious about him. Since he’s a billionaire, many are wondering what he does for a living, if he’s married and more about his family.

Despite previously supporting Democrats such as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, Bessent has been an active Trump supporter for years. In fact, he was a financial advisor for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and a major donor. The former host of The Apprentice once called Bessent a “nice-looking guy” and “one of the most brilliant men on Wall Street.”

In his November 2024 announcement, Trump claimed that Bessent is “widely respected as one of the world’s foremost international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists.”

“Scott’s story is that of the American dream,” Trump continued in his statement. “Scott has long been a strong advocate of the America First Agenda. On the eve of our great country’s 250th anniversary, he will help me usher in a new golden age for the United States, as we fortify our position as the world’s leading economy, center of innovation and entrepreneurialism, destination for capital, while always, and without question, maintaining the U.S. dollar as the reserve currency of the world.”

At the end of his statement, Trump claimed that he and Bessent will “make America rich again, prosperous again, affordable again and, most important, great again.”

Learn more about Bessent and his personal life below.

The nomination of investor Scott Bessent as US treasury secretary is seen as a relief to Wall Street. His understanding of markets is expected to reduce the risk of severe tariffs. Read: https://t.co/CWWb9hVRMR pic.twitter.com/XLoEaBR8L8 — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) November 23, 2024

Who Is Scott Bessent?

Bessent is the founder of the macro investment firm Key Square Group. After studying political science at Yale University, the South Carolina native worked his way up in finance.

What Is Scott Bessent’s Net Worth in 2024?

As a hedge fund manager, Bessent has experience in finance. As of 2024, Bessent has a net worth of $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Scott Bessent Married?

Bessent is married to his husband, John Freeman.

Does Scott Bessent Have Children?

Bessent and his husband, Freeman, share two children together.