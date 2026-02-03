Does Savannah Guthrie Have Kids? About Her 2 Children Vale & Charley

Savannah Guthrie is a proud mom to two kids, Vale and Charley, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman. Since Savannah is a co-anchor on the Today show, she’s introduced her family to viewers over the years — and even invited her children onto the show.

Get to know Savannah’s children below.

How Many Kids Does Savannah Guthrie Have?

Savannah is a mother of two children: her son, Charley, and daughter, Vale.

All About Charley & Vale Guthrie

One memorable moment between Savannah and her kids was in 2020 when Charley became the first one to make a live appearance when Savannah’s then-co-host, Hoda Kotb, showed some pre-show footage of him cuddling up to his mom while she prepared to go on-air. “That made me smile. I think it was 6:45. Savannah’s getting ready, doing teases. Who decides it’s time to curl up and snuggle up with momma? Charley,” Hoda said while the video played. “By the way, I have to tell you my blood pressure went down, SG.”

The cuteness level went up a couple of notches seconds later when Savannah’s daughter, Val, decided to join the live broadcast. “Guess what? They’ve multiplied, guys,” Savannah joked. “Now they’re both here. In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we’ve really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are.” Hoda, who is a mother herself to two children, could be seen laughing hysterically in the background of the clip. “I think this should be our permanent morning boost,” she said after witnessing the party-of-three’s funny moment.

Savannah and her brood’s adorable on-air memory took place during Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, which was made that much easier for her, seeing that she and millions of others were working from home in self-isolation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The longtime television personality made hearts flutter even more when she posted screen grabs from their segment and a super cute text Vale once wrote to her on social media.

Hoda and her Today show counterpart had a special moment of their own when they reunited for their March 31 telecast of the long-running NBC morning show after Savannah anchored it from her home as a precaution to combat COVID-19. The two women were all smiles as they beamed for a selfie on Savannah’s camera while maintaining a six-foot distance from one another during their show, ensuring that they followed social distancing procedures.