Sam Rivers’ Health: Did the Limp Bizkit Bassist Have Any Issues Before Death?

Image Credit: Redferns via Getty Images

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers was open about his past health issues before he died. About a decade before the 48-year-old musician’s death, Rivers revealed he had undergone a liver transplant. However, his cause of death has not been revealed at the time of publication.

In honor of Rivers, Limp Bizkit members Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto and DJ Lethal penned a joint Instagram statement, announcing their late bandmate’s death. The nu metal musicians called Rivers their “brother” and “heartbeat” while highlighting his talent.

“In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers,” their statement read. “Today, we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”

Sam Rivers’ Cause of Death

Rivers’ cause of death was not immediately disclosed. In their public tribute, Limp Bizkit rehashed their memories with Rivers and vowed to “carry” him with them.

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced,” the statement read. “His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”

What Health Issues Did Sam Rivers Have?

Rivers left Limp Bizkit in 2015 when he developed liver disease from alcoholism. In Jon Wiederhorn’s book Raising Hell (Backstage Tales From the Lives of Metal Legends), the bassist and backup vocalist explained what he went through.

“I got liver disease from excessive drinking,” Rivers said. “I had to leave Limp Bizkit in 2015 because I felt so horrible, and a few months after that I realized I had to change everything because I had really bad liver disease,” Rivers acknowledged. “I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me. I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match.”

Was Sam Rivers Married With Children?

It’s unclear whether or not Rivers was married or had any children when he died. The late musician kept his personal life private.