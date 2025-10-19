Sam Rivers’ Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Limp Bizkit Bassist Die?

Image Credit: Redferns via Getty Images

Sam Rivers, the bassist and backup vocalist for the nu metal band Limp Bizkit, died on October 18, 2025. He was 48. His bandmates Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto and DJ Lethal announced the devastating news in an Instagram statement. While his death seemed sudden to some fans, many want to know what the cause was and whether or not he was battling any health issues in his final days.

“In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers,” Limp Bizkit’s Instagram tribute to Rivers began. “Today, we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced.”

Calling his talent “effortless,” the band added that Rivers’ “presence” is “unforgettable,” while his heart was “enormous.”

“We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there,” they added. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”

Below, learn what we know about Rivers’ final days and the legacy he built with Limp Bizkit.

Sam Rivers’ Cause of Death: How Did the Limp Bizkit Bassist Die?

At the time of publication, no official cause of death has been disclosed. However, he struggled with liver issues during his final years due to alcoholism.

Did Sam Rivers Live With Any Health Issues?

Yes, Rivers admittedly struggled with drinking. He took a hiatus from Limp Bizkit in 2015 to deal with his alcoholism and subsequent liver disease, he said in Jon Wiederhorn’s book Raising Hell (Backstage Tales From the Lives of Metal Legends).

“I got liver disease from excessive drinking,” Rivers said, according to the book. “I had to leave Limp Bizkit in 2015 because I felt so horrible, and a few months after tha, I realized I had to change everything because I had really bad liver disease. I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me. I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match.”

Did Sam Rivers Quit Limp Bizkit?

Rivers only left Limp Bizkit temporarily in 2015 to focus on his health.