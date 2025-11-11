Sally Kirkland Net Worth: How Much Money She Had at the End of Her Life

Image Credit: Getty Images

Anna star Sally Kirkland died at the age of 84 on November 11, 2025. Throughout the last year of her life, Kirkland faced multiple health setbacks, including dementia, her rep confirmed. She also struggled with financial issues stemming from a problem with SAG-AFTRA’s health insurance policy, according to a GoFundMe page created for her in 2024. Amid the news of Kirkland’s death, fans are learning more about the late Bruce Almighty actress’ final days, including how her net worth and savings plummeted due to mounting medical costs.

Below, learn more about Kirkland’s finances, what her inner circle shared via her GoFundMe page, and her final year before she died.

Sally Kirkland’s TV Shows & Movies

Kirkland started acting in Off-Broadway and film productions in the 1960s. Among Kirkland’s most renowned performances were in the movies Anna, The Haunted, Cold Feet, Best of the Best, JFK and Bruce Almighty.

After beginning her acting career in the early ’60s on the stage and the screen, Kirkland landed steady TV gigs for decades. She had guest appearances and cameos in the shows Hawaii Five-O, The Rookies, Three’s Company, Charlie’s Angels and Murder, She Wrote. She also starred in Roseanne and Days of Our Lives.

What Was Sally Kirkland’s Net Worth?

Kirkland’s net worth decreased through the end of her life. Celebrity Net Worth labeled it as $50,000 in June 2025 after the outlet updated its number based on a November 2024 GoFundMe page that was created to help cover the Golden Globe Award winner’s medical costs.

“In 2021, SAG-AFTRA cancelled the supplement insurance for members over the age of 65 that served as member,” the GoFundMe description read. “Medigap coverage. The chaotic and confusing transition to another Medigap policy was marked with significant challenges, leaving Sally with extensive out-of-pocket costs that have exceeded her savings and monthly pension income. As a result, today, she finds herself facing a significant health crisis — one that has not only affected her well-being but also requires urgent and quality medical care that she can no longer afford.”

The organizers behind the GoFundMe – which raised just over $60,000 out of its $65,000 goal before her November 2025 death — added, “And it is with this in mind that we share with you that Sally is in urgent need of our help.”

“While Sally has had a successful career as a working actor, due to bad advice from a financial advisor-business manager in 2007 during the market crash, Sally lost the bulk of her investments and the money she made during the peak of her career (1988 – 1998), which Celebrity Net Worth has never updated or corrected,” the GoFundMe indicated at the time it was created. “We are humbly asking for your support, in any amount you can offer, to ensure she gets the treatment she needs at this crucial time in her health journey. Every donation, no matter the size, will help bring her one step closer to recovery and, we hope, back to doing what she loves most — acting.”

How Did Sally Kirkland Die? Her Cause of Death

An official cause of death for Kirkland was not immediately disclosed after the news of her death broke. However, her rep, Michael Greene, told TMZ that she was admitted to hospice care days before she died. Greene also told the outlet that she had been battling dementia.