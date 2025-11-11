Sally Kirkland’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the ‘Bruce Almighty’ Actress Die?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sally Kirkland, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress known for her roles in Anna and Bruce Almighty, died at the age of 84 on November 11, 2025. One year before her death, a GoFundMe page had been created to assist with her medical costs. As fans and her loved ones grieve her death, many are wondering how Kirkland died.

Kirkland’s rep, Michael Greene, confirmed the news of her death to TMZ.

Learn about Kirkland’s final days below.

Sally Kirkland’s Most Popular Movies & TV Shows

Kirkland’s acting career spanned six decades in film, television and theatre. Among her most well-known performances were in Anna, which won her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama, The Haunted, Cold Feet, Best of the Best, JFK and Bruce Almighty.

The New York City native got her start modeling and acting in Off-Broadway productions in the early 1960s, then gradually landed back-to-back film roles.

Who Are Sally Kirkland’s Parents?

Kirkland was the daughter of LIFE and Vogue fashion editor Sally Kirkland Sr., and Frederic McMichael Kirkland.

How Did Sally Kirkland Die?

Kirkland’s official cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of publication. However, she had been battling dementia and suffered from several bone fractures during her final years.

Did Sally Kirkland Have Health Issues Before She Died?

Yes, Kirkland was battling dementia over the past year, her rep, Greene, told TMZ when she was admitted to hospice care days before she died. A GoFundMe page had been set up in November 2024 to help with Kirkland’s medical costs. She suffered from bone fractures in her neck, right wrist and left hip, and she battled two life-threatening infections.

“Sally has been more than just a friend; she has been a maternal figure, offering encouragement, wisdom, and love when it was needed most,” the GoFundMe page read. “For those who know Sally personally, she has been a limitless source of generosity, kindness, and unwavering spirit. And while she has meant so much to so many around her, she has never had the luxury of a life partner or children to lean on in difficult times. She has always prioritized being there for others, given everything she has to her craft, her church, her friends, and her community.”

The page’s organizers also pointed out that Kirkland struggled financially toward the end of her life, specifically after SAG-AFTRA’s 2021 decision to change healthcare coverage for those 65 and older.

“As a result, today, she finds herself facing a significant health crisis — one that has not only affected her well-being but also requires urgent and quality medical care that she can no longer afford,” the GoFundMe page noted, adding that the late actress’ multiple bone fractures and two separate life-threatening infections ended up in unaffordable hospitalizations and rehab.

The GoFundMe page had raised just over $60,000 out of its $65,000 goal when she died.