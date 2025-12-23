Russell Brand Sexual Assault Charges: Updates on His Case

Image Credit: Getty Images

Russell Brand was charged with sexual assault and rape in 2025 stemming from several cases allegedly dating back to the late 1990s and the early 2000s. London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the charges against the actor and comedian, who pleaded not guilty.

Below, learn more about the charges against Brand and get updates on the situation.

Russell Brand’s Net Worth

Brand currently has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Was Russell Brand Charged With?

According to the London Metropolitan Police, Brand was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault. The charges emerged after detectives commenced an investigation into the actor 18 months prior.

Per Deadline, DS Andy Furphy said, “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.”

In response to the charges, Brand shared a video via X denying the rape and assault allegations, though he acknowledged being a “drug addict” and a “sex addict” in the clip.

“I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord,” Brand said. “I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

In December 2025, Brand was charged with two additional counts of sexual assault: one additional charge of rape and one of sexual assault in connection with two other women.

Why Did Russell Brand & Katy Perry Divorce?

Brand and his ex-wife, Katy Perry, were married from 2010 to 2012. In 2017, he married his second wife, Laura Gallacher.

As for the reason behind his and Perry’s split, Brand claimed during an April 2025 “Stay Free” podcast episode, “What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she’s like a­ — not entirely normal, because she’s an extraordinary, massive star­ — but she’s not weird or off key. And wasn’t involved in anything nefarious, as far as I could tell. The reasons that a marriage didn’t work are the normal human reasons marriages don’t work, and I have nothing but respect for her.”

Perry, for her part, claimed that Brand texted her he wanted a divorce, and that they hadn’t spoken much since then. During a 2013 interview with Vogue, the “Part of Me” artist alleged that Brand didn’t like her being “the boss” sometimes.

“At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” Perry told the publication. “He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So, that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.”

While feeling “a lot of responsibility for it ending,” Perry said she “found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”

“I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So, I have moved on from that,” Perry added.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.