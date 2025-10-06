Russell Brand Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor Earns Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Russell Brand made international headlines earlier this year after being charged with rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault by the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service. According to the BBC, Jaswant Narwal of the CPS stated, “We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.” At the time, the CPS stated that prosecutors had reviewed the evidence and determined that formal charges were warranted.

Following the announcement, Brand responded on social media, denying all accusations and reflecting on his past behavior. “I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord,” he said. “I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

In October 2025, Brand shared another post announcing that he is “taking some time off to reflect on how (or even if) [he] can be of any use in this fraught, tense and often ugly space.”

Russell Brand’s Movies & TV Shows

The actor has gone on to star in several films and television shows such as Arthur, Get Him to the Greek, Rock of Ages, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and more. His roles often blend comedy with eccentric personalities, contributing to his unique on-screen presence.

Is Russell Brand Married?

Yes, Russell is married to illustrator Laura Brand. The couple has three children together. Before his marriage to Laura, he was famously married to pop star Katy Perry. Their marriage lasted for two years, from 2010 to 2012.

He referenced his previous marriage during an April 3 episode of his podcast Stay Free with Russell Brand, saying, “The reasons that a marriage didn’t work are the normal human reasons marriages don’t work, and I have nothing but respect for her.”

He also spoke about it during a 2023 episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, saying, “Aside from my feelings of affection for Katy, it’s a time that I remember as being a little bit chaotic and a bit, for me, I’ll speak for myself, a little disconnected.”

Russell Brand’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Russell Brand has a net worth of $20 million.