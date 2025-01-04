‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17: Release Date, How to Watch, & More

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become a staple in American entertainment. RuPaul Charles has been hosting the competition for 16 seasons now, and it features a flamboyant assortment of drag queens competing for cosmetics, cash, and of course, notoriety (this is Hollywood, after all.) The stakes are high — the winner will become America’s Next Drag Superstar.

And the series has staying power — now on its 17th season, the show stars 14 new drag queens and features judges Carson Kressly, Ts Madison, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews. A gaggle of high-profile guest judges will also make appearances, including Adam Lambert, Law Roach, Whitney Cummings, Betsey Johnson, Quinta Brunson, Sandra Bernhard, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sam Smith, among others.

Cast members for the season include Arrietty of Seattle, Acacia Forgot and Joella of Los Angeles, Hormona Lisa of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jewels Sparkles of Tampa, Crystal Envy of New Jersey, Sam Star of Alabama, Lucky Starzzz of Miami, Kori King of Boston, Lana Ja’Rae of New York, Onya Nurve of Cleveland, Suzie Toot of Fort Lauderdale, Lexi Love of Louisville, and Lydia B Kollins of Pittsburgh.

Katy Perry, who once famously gave credit for her career to drag queens, served as guest judge on the show’s season premiere on January 3. “If it weren’t for drag queens, I probably wouldn’t have a career,” the Firework singer told Rolling Stone in 2022. “I probably learned everything from them.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

How Long Has ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Been on TV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been on cable TV for a whopping 16 seasons and is now in its 17th season. Per Wikipedia, the first season premiered on February 2, 2009, and it’s jumped around to several networks. The show began on Logo TV before migrating to VH1. It currently airs on MTV. /

When Is the Release Date For ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 17?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 premiered on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8 PM PST.

How Can I Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17?

Fans can catch subsequent episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 each Friday at 8 PM EST on MTV, and the season concludes after 16 episodes. You can also catch episodes via live TV platforms including YouTube TV, Pluto TV, and Fandango at home. According to USA Today, streaming services carrying the season include Prime Video, Paramount+, and Hulu.

Will There be a ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18?

There will be! Per Just Jared, a casting call in September of 2024 teased RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 18. “Calling all queens! Casting for #DragRace Season 18 beings TODAY 👑,” read the social media post from production company World of Wonder. “If you have the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent it takes to become America’s Next Drag Superstar, we want to hear from you!”