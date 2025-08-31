Rudy Giuliani’s Health: How Is He Doing After 2025 Car Accident?

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and disbarred lawyer, was involved in a car accident in New Hampshire on August 30, 2025, which resulted in his hospitalization. The 81-year-old was helping a domestic violence victim, according to his representative, and a vehicle subsequently hit him from behind. Colleagues, peers and supporters of Giuliani naturally wondered how he was recovering and what happened to him.

Below, get updates on Giuliani’s condition and overall health.

What Happened to Rudy Giuliani? How Car Accident Occurred

On August 30, 2025, Giuliani was hit by a vehicle from behind after assisting a victim of domestic violence in New Hampshire, his spokesperson and head of security, Michael Ragusa, announced.

“Prior to the incident, [Giuliani] was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident,” Ragusa explained in his public statement. “Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety. Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed.”

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025

Ragusa added that the Republican “was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg” as a result of the accident.

At the time of publication, it’s unclear who struck Giuliani on the road. However, Ragusa insisted in a separate tweet that this was “not a targeted attack.”

How Is Rudy Giuliani Doing After the Car Crash?

Giuliani was “recovering tremendously” and was in “good spirits” after sustaining injuries, Ragusa tweeted on August 31, 2025.

Rudy Giuliani’s Health Status

Aside from his 2025 car accident injuries, Giuliani experienced a previous health scare. In April 2000, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was 55 at the time and made a full recovery.

To combat the cancer, Giuliani opted to get radioactive seeds implanted in the prostate, then he underwent double radiation instead of undergoing surgery, per NBC News.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.