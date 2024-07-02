Rudy Giuliani Disbarred by NY Supreme Court for Donald Trump’s Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani is no longer allowed to practice law in New York. The former New York City mayor was disbarred by the Empire State’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 2. He has lost his law license for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with former President Donald Trump, per CNN. A spokesperson for Giuliani called on others to speak out against the decision.

Giuliani had previously been suspended from practicing law while the court made a decision. He’s also facing criminal charges for his efforts to overturn the election, as well as multiple lawsuits, including one for defaming two election workers.

In the decision, the court called out Giuliani for all of his lies and his attempts to overturn the results of the election. “(Giuliani) flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which (he) repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public, the (Attorney Grievance Committee), and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process,” it said.

The court also spoke about how Giuliani stoked the division that has run even more rampant in the four years since the 2020 election. They said he “not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant,” per CNN.

Giuliani’s spokesman Ted Goodman released a statement, promising to fight the ruling. “Members of the legal community who respect the rule of law in this country should immediately come forward and speak out against this politically and ideologically corrupted decision. We will be appealing this objectively flawed decision in hopes that the appellate process will restore integrity into our system of justice,” he said.