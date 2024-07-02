 Rudy Giuliani Disbarred for Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election – Hollywood Life

Rudy Giuliani Disbarred by NY Supreme Court for Donald Trump’s Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

The Republican presidential candidate's lawyer has been disbarred by the New York state Supreme Court, meaning he has now lost his law license.

July 2, 2024 2:06PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 26: Rudy Giulianiattends the Friars Club gala honoring Tracy Morgan with the Entertainment Icon Award at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani is no longer allowed to practice law in New York. The former New York City mayor was disbarred by the Empire State’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 2. He has lost his law license for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with former President Donald Trump, per CNN. A spokesperson for Giuliani called on others to speak out against the decision.

Giuliani had previously been suspended from practicing law while the court made a decision. He’s also facing criminal charges for his efforts to overturn the election, as well as multiple lawsuits, including one for defaming two election workers.

In the decision, the court called out Giuliani for all of his lies and his attempts to overturn the results of the election. “(Giuliani) flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which (he) repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public, the (Attorney Grievance Committee), and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process,” it said.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks with reporters outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
The court also spoke about how Giuliani stoked the division that has run even more rampant in the four years since the 2020 election. They said he “not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant,” per CNN.

Giuliani’s spokesman Ted Goodman released a statement, promising to fight the ruling. “Members of the legal community who respect the rule of law in this country should immediately come forward and speak out against this politically and ideologically corrupted decision. We will be appealing this objectively flawed decision in hopes that the appellate process will restore integrity into our system of justice,” he said.

