Ruby Franke Documentary: Where to Watch the ‘8 Passengers’ Series

Image Credit: Hulu

Ruby Franke and her YouTube channel, “8 Passengers,” which launched in 2015, was once a popular account, documenting her seemingly perfect life with her husband and six children. The channel quickly gained over 2 million followers. However, the content took a dark turn when, in August 2023, Ruby was arrested for child abuse, along with her partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

In 2022, Ruby started collaborating with Jodi, a former sex therapist and founder of the religious social media network ConneXions, on the Moms of Truth podcast. Jodi’s involvement with the family was reportedly a significant factor in the escalation of the abuse.

Now, the real-life story of the former YouTuber is being revealed in a new docuseries. For the first time, Shari and Chad, Ruby’s two eldest children, along with Ruby’s husband, will share their side of the story on camera.

Find out more about the documentary and life after Ruby’s arrest below.

When Will Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke Be Released?

The docuseries was released on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Where to Watch Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

The three-part docuseries is now streaming on Hulu.

Is Ruby Franke and Her Husband Still Married?

Ruby and her husband, Kevin Franke, remain married, though Kevin filed for divorce in 2023. In an interview with PEOPLE, he mentioned that they were “trying to reach a settlement” and described the process as “a long one, well over a year,” but noted that they were “close” to finalizing it.

When Ruby was arrested, Kevin informed police that they had been separated, and he had agreed not to contact her or the children in her care, according to court documents. In an interview before the documentary’s premiere, he shared with PEOPLE that Jodi had used “indoctrination, coercion, and gaslighting” to manipulate him into believing he was the issue in the family, leading him to move out.

Kevin was not arrested or charged with any crimes.

Where Is Ruby Franke Now?

Ruby is currently incarcerated at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

In February 2024, Ruby was sentenced to four separate prison terms ranging from 1 to 15 years, to be served consecutively, according to reports from TODAY, KSL 5, and KUTV. However, due to Utah law on consecutive sentences, she will serve no more than 30 years, as reported by Business Insider at the time.

Her release date will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, with her initial hearing scheduled for December 2026.

Jodi, whom Ruby claims was responsible for directing the abuse, received the same sentence as Ruby after both women pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. She is currently incarcerated at the same correctional facility as Ruby.

Both women signed plea agreements in December 2023, admitting their roles in the abuse and waiving their right to appeal their convictions.

In her 2025 memoir The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom, Shari Franke wrote that she heard her mother, Ruby, is working toward a degree while in prison.

