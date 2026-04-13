Rory McIlroy Net Worth: All About the Masters 2026 Winner’s Fortune

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Rory McIlroy continues to dominate both on and off the course, especially after his headline-making win at the 2026 Masters Tournament. As one of the sport’s top earners for more than a decade, the golf star has built an impressive fortune through tournament winnings, endorsements, and business ventures.

From his Masters payout to his overall net worth—and even how he travels—here’s what we know about Rory’s finances and lifestyle.

Does Rory McIlroy Own a Private Jet?

Yes, Rory owns a private jet and regularly uses it to travel between tournaments. He currently flies on a Gulfstream G650ER, one of the most advanced luxury jets in the world, which he upgraded to in recent years.

His jet has even played a role in his preparation for The Masters Tournament. Ahead of the 2026 tournament, Rory revealed that he was making frequent day trips from his home in Florida to Augusta, flying in for practice rounds and returning home the same day to spend time with his wife and daughter.

Per the Daily Mail, he said, “I honestly just don’t like the three tournaments leading up to this event. I’d rather come up here. I did a couple of days where I dropped Poppy to school. “Then flew up here, played, landed back home and had dinner with her or had dinner with Erica.”

What Was the 2026 The Masters Tournament Payout?

The 2026 Masters featured a record-breaking $22.5 million total purse, making it one of the richest tournaments in golf history. The winner took home a massive $4.5 million prize, the largest payout ever awarded at Augusta.

The rest of the field also saw major earnings increases. The runner-up earned about $2.43 million, while third place took home roughly $1.53 million, with payouts gradually decreasing through the leaderboard. Even players who missed the cut still received compensation, typically around $25,000.

What Is Rory McIlroy ’s Net Worth?

Rory’s net worth is estimated to be around $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Over the course of his career, Rory has built his fortune through a combination of tournament winnings and major endorsement deals. In addition to earning millions on the course, he has secured lucrative partnerships with global brands like Nike and TaylorMade, which make up a significant portion of his income.