How Many Kids Does Rory McIlroy Have? Meet His & Wife Erica’s Daughter Poppy

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy may be dominating headlines after his latest success at The Masters Tournament, but it’s his daughter, Poppy, who is stealing the spotlight this week. During the fan-favorite Par 3 Contest at Augusta, Rory shared a candid update about his daughter’s experience at the tournament—and her priorities might be a little different than his.

“This has definitely turned into Poppy’s favorite week of the year,” he revealed. “I don’t know if it’s because of the Par 3 tournament or it’s all you can eat ice cream in the player services building.”

As Rory continues competing at the highest level, his life as a dad has become a major part of his story. Here’s what to know about his daughter and their sweet father-daughter bond.

Are Rory McIlroy & Erica Stoll Still Married?

Yes, Rory and his wife, Erica Stoll, are still married.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and have largely kept their relationship private over the years. Despite a brief rough patch in 2024, they reconciled and have remained together, with Erica continuing to support Rory at major tournaments, including The Masters.

How Many Kids Does Rory McIlroy Have?

Rory has one child. He and Erica share a daughter named Poppy, who was born in 2020.

After welcoming his daughter, the golf pro told Golfweek in an interview that the experience has been “amazing.”

“You feel like you get to know your baby while she’s still in her mother’s belly, but to go from not having met this person to having unconditional love for them, there’s nothing like it in the world,” Rory explained. “It’s probably the best part of being a human being, and I’m glad that I got to experience it.”

How Old Is Rory McIlroy ’s Daughter Now?

Poppy was born on August 31, 2020, making her 5 years old as of 2026.

Rory has shared sweet insights into watching her begin to understand his career. “I think it was the first time that she sort of realized what I did, which was really cool [and] also a little scary at the same time,” he said at a press conference for the 2025 Masters. “It’s amazing that I can share these things with her.”

He added, “The day after The Players, she went into school, and there’s a couple of kids that had said some stuff to her, and she came home to me that day and said, ‘Daddy, are you famous?’ And I said, ‘It depends who you talk to.’ So, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword. You have to temper the expectations sometimes, but she’s … an amazing addition to life and it’s great that she’s here this week.”