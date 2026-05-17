How Much Money Did Ronda Rousey Make From the Gina Carano Fight?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Ronda Rousey capped off her MMA comeback with a dominant victory over fellow trailblazer Gina Carano, submitting the former Strikeforce star with her signature armbar just 17 seconds into their May 17, 2026 fight. The Netflix-streamed event at Intuit Dome marked Rousey’s first MMA bout in nearly 10 years and Carano’s first in 17 years, bringing together two of the most recognizable names in women’s combat sports history.

Rousey wasted no time taking Carano to the mat before locking in the submission that defined much of her UFC career. The victory improved her professional MMA record to 13-2 and served as what she suggested would be the final fight of her career. After the match, Rousey became emotional while crediting Carano as one of the women who inspired her to pursue MMA in the first place.

Carano had not competed professionally since her 2009 loss to Cris Cyborg before stepping back into the cage for the highly anticipated showdown. Despite the quick defeat, she said returning to MMA after such a long hiatus was a personal accomplishment and hinted she may not be fully done with fighting.

The matchup was promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and headlined Netflix’s first major live MMA event, which also featured appearances from stars including Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz and Mike Perry.

Learn more about the fight’s purse and more below.

What Is Ronda Rousey ’s Net Worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Rousey reportedly has an estimated net worth of around $14 million thanks to her UFC career, WWE success, acting work and endorsement deals.

How Much Did Ronda Rousey Make From the Gina Carano Fight?

According to multiple reports, Rousey earned a guaranteed $2.2 million purse for her May 2026 Netflix fight against Carano, which ended in a 17-second armbar submission victory. Additional backend earnings and bonuses may increase her final payout even further.

Did Gina Carano Get Paid for the Fight?

Yes. Reports state Carano earned a guaranteed $1.05 million for returning to MMA after a 17-year hiatus to face Rousey at Netflix’s first live MMA event.