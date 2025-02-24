Roberta Flack’s Children: Did the Late Singer Have Kids?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Roberta Flack, the iconic vocalist who rose to stardom in the 1970s with hits like “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Where Is the Love,” passed away on Monday, as confirmed by her publicist. She was 88.

“We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,” wrote Elaine Schock, her publicist, in a statement. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family.”

Who Was Roberta Flack?

Born on February 10, 1937, in North Carolina, Flack was the daughter of a church organist and began playing classical piano at a young age. She entered Howard University in Washington, D.C., at the age of 15 on a full scholarship.

She went on to become a Grammy-winning artist known for hits like her version of “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” all of which earned her top spots on the Billboard charts. Flack was nominated for Grammy Awards 14 times and won 4, according to the Grammys.

In the statement issued by her publicist following her passing, it was noted, “Roberta broke boundaries and records,” adding that “She was also a proud educator.” According to Variety, she taught school in North Carolina and the District of Columbia.

How Was Roberta Flack’s Health?

During a 2018 performance at New York City’s Apollo Theater, Flack felt unwell and had to leave the venue. It was later revealed that she had suffered a stroke years earlier.

In 2020, Flack was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her contributions to R&B, particularly her influence on the Quiet Storm subgenre. She declined to give a speech at the time and stepped away from performing in 2022 due to health issues, which were later revealed to be a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the same year.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurological condition that impairs a person’s ability to control their muscles, with the disease worsening over time.

Was Roberta Flack Married?

Flack was not married at the time of her death, but she was previously married to fellow musician Steve Novosel from 1966 to 1972.

Did Roberta Flack Have Kids?

Flack did not have children of her own, but she was the aunt of well-known figure skater Rory Flack and the godmother of late musician Bernard Wright, who tragically died in 2022 after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Dallas.