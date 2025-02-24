Roberta Flack’s Health: About the Late Vocalist’s ALS

Image Credit: Getty Images

Roberta Flack was a force in the R&B genre of music for decades. The artist known for her version of “Killing Me Softly With His Song” died when she was 88 years old in February 2025. Upon learning about her death, fans grieved the major loss and wondered if she died due to her health condition: ALS.

The award-winning vocalist was from North Carolina but was discovered in a Washington D.C. nightclub singing. At the time, she had taken on teaching jobs while juggling performance gigs. When she rose to critical acclaim in the 1970s, Roberta once told a journalist, per The Guardian, “What I consider myself is a soulful singer, in that I try to sing with all the feeling that I have in my body and my mind. A person with true soul is one who can take anybody’s song and transcend all the flaws, the technique and just make you listen.”

After news broke of her death, a spokesperson for Roberta provided the following statement to the outlet, noting that the late singer died at home with her loved ones by her side: “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

Learn more about Roberta’s health and her final years before she died below.

Who Was Roberta Flack?

Roberta was a Grammy-winning artist known for hits like her version of “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” all of which earned her top spots on the Billboard charts.

In 2020, Roberta received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her contributions to R&B, especially influencing the subgenre known as quiet storm. She declined to deliver a speech at the time, and she stepped away from performing in 2022 due to health issues.

Roberta Flack’s Health

During a 2018 performance at New York City’s Apollo Theater, Roberta felt unwell and left the venue. It was later revealed that she suffered a stroke years prior.

About four years later, Roberta’s ALS diagnosis was disclosed. ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

What Is ALS?

ALS — a.k.a Lou Gehrig’s disease — is a disease of the nervous system that affects an individual’s ability to control their muscles. The condition worsens the body over time.

Roberta Flack’s Cause of Death

Roberta’s official cause of death was not confirmed when she died in February 2025.