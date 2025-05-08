Robert Prevost’s Political Views: Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The world has welcomed its new pope: Robert Francis Prevost. On May 8, 2025, white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that a new pope had been chosen following the passing of Pope Francis.

In his first address to the world, per Forbes, he said, “Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are; and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you.”

He continued, “This is the peace of the risen Christ, a disarming and humble and preserving peace. It comes from God. God, who loves all of us, without any limits or conditions. Let us keep in our ears the weak but always brave voice of Pope Francis, who blessed Rome—the pope who blessed Rome and the world that day on the morning of Easter.”

The newly crowned pope added, “Allow me to continue that same blessing. God loves us, all of us, evil will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God. Without fear, united, hand in hand with God and among ourselves, we will go forward. We are disciples of Christ, Christ goes before us, and the world needs his light. Humanity needs him like a bridge to reach God and his love. You help us to build bridges with dialogue and encounter so we can all be one people, always in peace.”

With a new leader now guiding the Catholic Church, learn more about who he is and his political views below.

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost?

Robert, now known as Pope Leo XIV, was born on September 14, 1955.

What Are Robert Prevost’s Political Views?

According to CBS, Robert is known for expressing centrist views. He shares similarities with the late Pope Francis, particularly in raising awareness about migrants, the poor, and other social issues.

Robert Prevost’s Age

The new pope is 69 years old.

Where Was Robert Prevost Born?

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, making him the first American to become pope. He also has Peruvian heritage in his bloodline.