Rob Dyrdek Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the ‘Ridiculousness’ Alum Has

Image Credit: John Sciulli

Rob Dyrdek has gone from skate-park phenom to entertainment mogul, and in 2025 his financial status reflects that rise. The former professional skateboarder turned reality-TV star built his fortune through shows like Rob & Big and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, but his most-notable long-run came with Ridiculousness, which recently wrapped after 46 seasons.

Learn more about Rob’s career, salary, and business empire below.

Why Was Ridiculousness Cancelled?

MTV officially canceled Ridiculousness after an incredible 46 seasons and nearly 1,700 episodes. The decision wasn’t due to poor ratings — in fact, the show remained one of the network’s most-watched programs — but rather part of a larger programming shift under Paramount Global. After the company’s merger with Skydance Media, MTV announced plans to refocus its lineup on new formats and “fresh creative voices,” signaling the end of Dyrdek’s long-running clip series.

According to TMZ, the decision was relayed to the cast and crew when the current season was declared the show’s last. Existing episodes will continue airing through 2026, but no new ones will be produced.

How Much Did Rob Dyrdek Make Per Episode of Ridiculousness?

Dyrdek made a significant fortune during his Ridiculousness run. Bankruptcy filings and a report from Bloomberg revealed that Dyrdek earned at least $32.5 million per year from “Ridiculousness.” Breaking down the per‐episode take: the on-camera fee was around $61,000 per episode, and the producer fee was approximately $21,000 per episode—with some future potential contracts estimating as high as $101,000 per episode.

Between hosting, producing, and licensing deals, Dyrdek has cemented his status as one of the network’s highest-paid stars.

What Is Rob Dyrdek’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Dyrdek’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Rob Dyrdek Get Rich?

Dyrdek first made a name for himself as a professional skateboarder, securing major sponsorships and building his early fortune through endorsements. He later transitioned into television, starring in MTV hits like Rob & Big and Fantasy Factory before launching Ridiculousness, which became a cultural staple. Behind the scenes, Dyrdek’s production company, Superjacket Productions, produced several of his shows — giving him ownership stakes that multiplied his earnings. Beyond TV, he founded Dyrdek Machine, a venture creation studio that invests in startups and consumer brands, further expanding his empire.