Rihanna’s Parents: About Her Late Dad Ronald Fenty & Mom Monica Braithwaite

Rihanna has been open about her childhood, specifically her parents’ rough marriage, throughout her career. The “Diamonds” hitmaker has credited her mother, Monica Braithwaite, over the years and discussed the strains that her late father, Ronald Fenty, put on their family due to his past addiction.

During a 2012 sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, RiRi revealed she “repaired” her relationship with Ronald.

“He taught me everything, and as awful as he was to my mom, at times, it didn’t compare to how great he was as a father,” Rihanna doubled down while telling the former talk show host. “And I had to come to terms with that, and I was able to close that gap with him.”

However, in 2019, Rihanna sued Ronald for allegedly exploiting her name for monetary gain. The “Umbrella” artist accused Ronald of creating the talent development company Fenty Entertainment in order to pose as her manager to solicit new clients. In 2021, Rihanna reportedly filed to dismiss the lawsuit.

In May 2025, Ronald died.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the facts we know about Rihanna’s parents, Monica and Ronald.

Are Rihanna’s Parents Married?

No, Rihanna’s parents divorced when she was 14 years old. The “Disturbia” hitmaker has occasionally opened up about Ronald and Monica’s past marriage, noting that he was abusive toward his ex-wife. At the time, Ronald had been struggling with addiction, which contributed to multiple domestic violence incidents during Rihanna’s childhood.

How Many Kids Do Rihanna’s Mom & Dad Have?

Ronald and Monica share Rihanna in addition to her younger brothers, Rorrey and Rajad. Additionally, Ronald shares daughters Samantha and Kandy and son Jamie from previous relationships; they are Rihanna’s half-siblings.

How Did Ronald Fenty Die?

According to Starcom Network, Ronald died following a “brief illness.” At the time of publication, it’s still unclear what condition he had prior to his death. However, just days before Ronald died, Rihanna’s brother, Rajad Fenty, was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on May 28, 2025, according to photos published by TMZ.

