Richard Cohen’s Health: About Meredith Vieira’s Late Husband’s MS Battle

Image Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Former TODAY host and The View moderator Meredith Vieira recently lost her husband, Richard Cohen, after his decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie shared the news on the air during a January 7, 2025, episode, before Hoda’s departure. Additionally, Meredith’s former The View colleague, Joy Behar, broke the news.

“Our dear friend and OG View moderator Meredith Vieira wanted us to share with all of you that her husband, Richard Cohen, passed away on Christmas Eve,” Joy said. “A lot of people who watched these shows remember Richard. Meredith told us that it is only fitting because he came into this world on Valentine’s Day and he left it on a holiday, so it felt like perfect symmetry. In his memoir, Blindsided, Richard was refreshingly candid, even good-humored about the lifelong struggle with MS — he had multiple sclerosis for a long time — and other health battles. I remember he had a cancer scare one time that was devastating to her, and of course to him. But he never let illness control or define his life. That was true about him.”

Since Meredith stepped away from the TV world, viewers want to learn more about her marriage and her late husband’s health.

Who Was Richard Cohen?

Cohen was a journalist, author and TV producer, best known for his work as a producer on CBS News and CNN.

How Long Were Meredith Vieira & Richard Cohen Married?

Meredith and Richard got married in June 1986, and they lived in upstate New York for most of their relationship.

Richard Cohen’s Health

Cohen was open about his battle with MS, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 25. According to Mayo Clinic, the illness causes a decay or a breakdown of the protective sheath covering of nerves. MS can lead to numbness in the body, physical weakness, difficulty walking and vision changes.

In 1999, Cohen was diagnosed with colon cancer, which he courageously battled. However, he was met with another round of the cancer about a year later, per Brain & Life.

Richard Cohen’s Cause of Death

Though he bravely battled several health crises, Cohen reportedly died on December 24, 2024, following a two-month bout with pneumonia, according to The Hudson Independent.

Did Meredith Vieira & Richard Cohen Have Kids?

Meredith and Richard are parents to three children named Benjamin, Gabriel and Lily.