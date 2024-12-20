Rey Misterio Sr.’s Kids & Relatives: Meet His Family

Image Credit: LatinContent via Getty Images

Rey Misterio Sr. (real name: Miguel Ángel López Díaz) died in December 2024, his family confirmed as well as the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Best known as the uncle of the WWE’s Rey Mysterio, the retired athlete helped his entire family build a legacy in the wrestling world.

“We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Ángel López Días, known as Rey Mysterio Sr. [sic]” the AAA’s statement read in Spanish, which was translated to English. “We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest.”

Misterio Sr.’s cause of death is unclear. The wrestling world and countless fans paid tribute to honor Misterio Sr.’s contributions to the industry. Aside from being an influential figure to his family, the late wrestler was also a legend to fellow wrestlers. During his time in the ring, he went by names such as “Bullrider” and “Rey Misterio” before adding the “Sr.” part to distinguish himself from his nephew.

Misterio Sr. wrestled from the 1970s until 2009 when he retired. However, he briefly returned to wrestling one final time in 2023.

Learn about Misterio Sr.’s family, below.

How Many Kids Does Rey Misterio Sr. Have?

Misterio Sr. was a father to his son, Miguel Aarón López Hernández, a.k.a El Hijo de Rey Misterio.

Was Rey Misterio Sr. Married?

It’s unclear if Misterio Sr. was married.

Who Else Is in Rey Misterio’s Family?

Apart from his nephew, Misterio Sr. is also related to Dominik Mysterio, who is Rey Jr.’s son.

When news broke of Misterio Sr.’s death, his grand-niece Aalyah Mysterio remembered him in a note she shared to her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of them together.

“Eternally grateful for you, uncle,” Aalyah wrote in her message, which was translated from Spanish to English. “Without you, my dad wouldn’t be the person or fighter he is today. Rest in peace, uncle.”

Dominik also paid tribute to his great uncle in an Instagram post. He didn’t include a caption but shared pictures from Misterio Sr.’s career in the ring.