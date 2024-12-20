Rey Misterio Sr.’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Wrestler Made

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rey Misterio Sr., uncle of the famous wrestler Rey Mysterio, died in December 2024. Misterio was considered a legend in the wrestling world and trained his nephew Rey and son, who is known as El Hijo de Rey Misterio. As fans look back on Misterio Sr.’s life and career, many are grieving his death. Thanks to building a solid image and skillset as a wrestler, Misterio Sr. built a legacy with a reportedly high net worth and strong reputation.

Misterio Sr’s son reportedly confirmed his death on December 20, 2024. Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide also issued a public statement, which has been translated from Spanish to English.

“We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Ángel López Días, known as Rey Mysterio Sr. [sic]” the social media statement read. “We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest.”

Learn more about Misterio Sr.’s career and legacy, below.

Lamentamos el sensible fallecimiento de Miguel Ángel López Días, conocido como Rey Mysterio Sr. Enviamos nuestro más sincero pésame a sus seres queridos y elevamos nuestras oraciones al cielo por su eterno descanso. pic.twitter.com/xnvqSndotS — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 20, 2024

Who Was Rey Misterio Sr.?

Misterio Sr.’s real name is Miguel Ángel López Díaz. He made his debut in the ring in 1976, per Newsweek. Misterio Sr. wrestled in various promotions, including Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling, and World Wrestling Association. Though he retired in 2009, Misterio Sr. stepped back into the ring one last time in 2023.

In 2006, Misterio Sr. was inducted into the Tijuana Sports Hall of Fame.

Misterio Sr. has a son named Miguel Aarón López Hernández, known for his ring name, El Hijo de Rey Misterio.

What Was Rey Misterio Sr.’s Net Worth?

Misterio Sr.’s net worth is unclear, but his nephew Rey Mysterio racked up a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Therefore, the successful wrestling family presumably increased their individual net worths over time.

How Did Rey Misterio Sr. Die?

The details surrounding Misterio Sr.’s death are still unclear. A cause of death is not known.