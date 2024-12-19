Rex Heuermann’s Kids: About the Suspected Long Island Killer’s Family

Image Credit: Newsday via Getty Images

Rex Heuermann, the suspected Long Island serial killer, has now been charged in connection with the murders of seven women: Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla, and Valerie Mack.

The 60-year-old was initially arrested in July 2023 for the deaths of four women whose remains were discovered in burlap sacks along Ocean Parkway in New York over a decade ago. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Gilgo Beach murders, a case that has haunted New York since the 1990s, prompted a lengthy and ongoing investigation. Heuermann, an architect by profession, lived in Massapequa Park, New York, with his now-estranged wife and children at the time of his arrest. Hours after additional charges were announced in June, a note was found posted on the door of their suburban Long Island home.

“To any media, representatives, law enforcement, or any other person, we ask that you respect our privacy and contact our attorneys only for any matter,” the note read. “Please do not trespass or loiter on this property.”

Find out more about his family below.

Is Heuermann Married?

Heuermann has been married to Asa Ellerup since 1996, according to Newsweek.

Days after Heuermann’s arrest in July 2023, Ellerup filed for divorce from her husband. Despite the charges against him, she issued a statement saying she would “listen to all of the evidence and withhold judgment until the end of the trial.”

“I have given Rex the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve,” Ellerup added.

Ellerup’s attorney, Robert Macedonio, maintained that she had no knowledge of her estranged husband’s alleged crimes. “After 27 years with Mr. Heuermann, Ms. Ellerup believes her estranged husband is not capable of committing these heinous acts,” Macedonio said, according to Newsweek.

As police investigated Heuermann in connection with the murder of Jessica Taylor, authorities determined that Ellerup was not living with him at the time of the alleged killing.

“Today’s indictment further confirms that Asa Ellerup has no involvement in any of the alleged crimes her estranged husband, Rex Heuermann, has been charged with,” Macedonio stated in a release obtained by the outlet.

Does Heuermann Have Kids?

Heuermann and Ellerup have two adult children together: Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan.

Following their father’s high-profile arrest in 2023, Victoria, who was 26, and Christopher, who was 24 at the time, hired attorney Vess Mitev to represent them. Mitev told CNN in August of that year that the two were “absolutely innocent bystanders who were caught up in a hellscape.”

In June 2024, Mitev spoke to Newsweek, adding, “They’re two young adults caught in the crosshairs of this deeply unfortunate case that they have nothing to do with, other than being related to Mr. Heuermann. It’s a very, very dark time in their lives. They look forward to the legal process running its course, whatever that course is.”