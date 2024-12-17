Rex Heuermann’s Wife: Is the Suspected Long Island Serial Killer Married?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rex Heuermann — the suspected Long Island serial killer — has been charged in connection with the murders of seven women: Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla and Valerie Mack. Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The Gilgo Beach murders, which have been a statewide concern since the 1990s, led to a long-term investigation. Heuermann worked as an architect and lived in Massapequa Park, New York, with his now-estranged wife and their children.

In June 2024, Heuermann was charged in relation to the murders of Taylor and Costilla. At the time, a note was found on the door of the 60-year-old’s home, which read, “To any media, representatives, law enforcement, or any other person, we ask that you respect our privacy and contact our attorneys only for any matter. Please do not trespass or loiter on this property,” according to Newsweek.

Learn about Heuermann’s estranged wife and their marriage, below.

Is the Long Island Serial Killer Married?

The suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, Heuermann, is still legally married.

Who Is Rex Heuermann’s Wife?

Heuermann’s estranged wife is Asa Ellerup. Ellerup and Heuermann married in 1996, according to Newsweek. Days after he was arrested in July 2023, Ellerup filed for divorce from Heuermann. However, she released a statement, noting that she would “listen to all of the evidence and withhold judgment until the end of trial.”

“I have given Rex the benefit of the doubt, as we all deserve,” Ellerup added.

Ellerup’s attorney, Robert Macedonio, insisted that she knew nothing about her estranged husband’s alleged crimes.

“After 27 years with Mr. Heuermann, Ms. Ellerup maintains the belief that her estranged husband is not capable of committing these heinous acts,” Macedonio said, per Newsweek.

As police investigated Heuermann for the murder of Taylor, authorities concluded that Ellerup was not living with him at the time of the alleged killing.

“Today’s indictment further illustrates that Asa Ellerup has no involvement in any of the alleged crimes that her estranged husband, Rex Heuermann, has been charged with,” Macedonio said in a statement obtained by Newsweek.

Does Rex Heuermann Have Children?

Heuermann and Ellerup share two adult children together.

Where Does Rex Heuermann & His Family Live?

Heuermann had been living in his Massapequa Park, New York, home with his wife and children. However, in November 2024, Ellerup decided to move out. According to multiple outlets, their Long Island home has not been sold yet.

Macedonio said Ellerup was relocating to South Carolina because she “lost her attachment to her house of 30 years,” according to NBC New York. The news came after the home had been raided by police multiple times.