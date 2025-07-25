‘Resident Alien’ Canceled After 4 Seasons: Why USA Network Pulled the Plug

Image Credit: James Dittiger/USA Network

The list of canceled television shows is growing this year. The Syfy series Resident Alien has been canceled by USA Network ahead of the season 4 finale. Based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, the beloved sci-fi comedy premiered in 2021 and follows an alien who assumes the human identity of Harry Vanderspeigle after crash landing in Patience, Colorado, to destroy humankind. In time, the titular alien character learns about humanity and forms unexpected connections on Earth.

Below, find out everything we know so far about Resident Alien‘s cancelation.

When Is the Resident Alien Season 4 Finale?

The season 4 finale of Resident Alien — which will now serve as the series finale – is slated to air on August 8, 2025. The episode is aptly titled, “The End Is Here.”

Why Was Resident Alien Canceled?

Creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan told TV Insider on July 24, 2025, that he “knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season.”

“Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

Although Netflix gave the series a small boost in overall awareness, there has been a widespread decline in cable viewership and further competition among streaming shows. Moreover, Resident Alien moved over to NBCUniversal’s USA Network following three seasons, and, most recently, NBCU axed its long-running entertainment news program, E! News.

Resident Alien was nearly canceled after season 3, but the USA Network move gave it a chance to return for a fourth season.

How to Watch Resident Alien Episodes

All episodes of Resident Alien are available to watch on Netflix and Peacock. New episodes air on USA Network.

Who Is in the Resident Alien Cast?

Led by Alan Tudyk as the titular alien, the rest of the Resident Alien cast features Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn and Meredith Garretson.