Miley Cyrus, Bella Thorne & More Celebs Heating Up Winter In Head-To-Toe Red Looks

Winter might be cold, but these celebs look red hot! Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Bella Thorne has been spotted in the warm hue during previous winter seasons – check out the best pics of their looks!

It’s easy to get stuck in a rut with winter style. Fortunately there’s one color that can easily brighten up any wardrobe while making a super hot statement: red! The fiery hue is a classic color that never goes out of style. Plus, it packs a punch that we — and so many of our favorite Hollywood stars — love so very much.

Bella Thorne absolutely killed it in her head-to-toe red back in 2018. The Famous In Love star looked super chic in a sequin tank top and matching pants under a faux fur coat for Sally LaPointe‘s New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12. Combined with Bella’s fiery hair color, this look was packing a ton of heat! But that’s not the only red look that Bella has sported.

The above image of Bella, photographed after an appearance at Z100 in New York City on May 24, 2018, totally proved that Bella’s passion for the color was as red-hot as her look. Bella rocked a fabulous jumpsuit with sheer panels around her torso. With a few subtle necklaces and her hair pulled up, this was easily a look Bella could have sported in winter — just add a blazer or a full coat and you’re ready to turn the pavement into your own personal runway!

We still have heart-eyes for one of Miley Cyrus‘s boldest red looks, too. The “Prisoner” hitmaker looked absolutely gorgeous at the premiere for Isn’t It Romantic on February 11, 2019 in a ruffled Valentino gown. The crimson dress was semi-sheer too, which added so much to the contemporary gown. Miley pulled her hair back into a ponytail and rocked a matching matte red lip to finish off her look.

While Miley and Bella’s looks were unquestionably red hot, there are still so many more celebs to check out! A number of these famous stars have no problem pulling of the fiery hue, and if you don’t believe us, you can just see for yourselves! Check out the gallery above to see even more sexy red looks that celebs fashioned in the past!