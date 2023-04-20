Ray Romano’s Kids: All About His 4 Children, Including Newly Engaged Daughter

Ray Romano is a stand-up comedian and actor

The New York native starred in ‘Everybody Loves Ray’ sitcom, which ran from 1996 to 2005

He and his wife Anna married in 1987 and share 4 children

Ray Romano had some big news to share when he stopped by the Live with Kelly & Mark show in April 2023. Not only was he promoting his new movie Somewhere in Queens, but the famous sitcom actor also revealed his eldest daughter was engaged! “So much is happening this week,” Ray told the hosts. “And then on top of that, my daughter sends me a picture of her with a ring, and my wife and I go nuts.”

Ray shares his only daughter, Ally, with his wife of over three decades, Anna Romano. The couple met while working at a bank together, long before Ray was a Hollywood hit, according to US Weekly. They married in 1987 and have been together ever since! In 2010, he gave a tip on how to keep a marriage strong after so many years. “Watch my show and do the opposite,” Ray joked to the outlet. “I married a woman who is so far removed from showbiz so that seems to work.”

Along with Ally, Ray and Anna welcomed three sons. Let’s meet Ray’s four children, here!

Alexandra

Alexandra Romano, aka Ally, was born to Ray and Anna three years after they got hitched in 1990. Ally quickly followed in her father’s Tinseltown footsteps with a few appearances on Everybody Loves Raymond and then some voice work for the animated film, which also starred her father, Ice Age.

She would end up thriving in the producer’s chair and working with her father once again int hat capacity on Somewhere in Queens. Ally has detailed much of the work on her Instagram, where she also shares amazing photos of her family, including her three younger brothers. In one adorable snap with all three siblings posted in 2020, Ally wrote, It’s a sibling thing. Happy birthday, my favorite twin boys.” Meet the twins, below.

Gregory

Gregory Romano is one of the twin sons welcomed by Ray and Anna in 1993. He also got a few stints on his dad’s famous ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ sitcom when he was a toddler. Greg lent his voice talents to Ice Age: The Meltdown in 2006 as well, according to his IMDB. Greg also served as a production assistant for The Late Late Show With James Corden. Unlike big sis Ally, Greg keeps his Instagram on private.

Matthew

Matthew Romano is Greg’s twin brother and like many twins do, they stayed close and even ended up working together on the The Late Late Show With James Corden. Ray once joked about how their Hollywood gigs intersect. “Every time I do Kimmel or Corden, I have to come up with a bit with them now,” he quipped to Ellen DeGeneres. “They’re single, so on Kimmel, I tried to get them a date, when I went on Corden, they had a girl come out of the audience and have a date right there.”

Ray also once revealed how the twins — and the rest of the family — were keeping sane during quarantine when they were isolated together. The answer: family scavenger hunts. Like his twin, Matthew also keeps his Instagram set on private.

Joseph

The youngest of Ray and Anna’s brood, Joseph Romano was born in 1998 and yes, he also lent his voice talents to the Ice Age franchise. Not much else is known about the baby of the family, as he keeps his Instagram on private like his 2 older brothers.