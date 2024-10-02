Rascal Flatts’ Tour: ‘Life Is A Highway Tour’ Dates, Location, and More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rascal Flatts is hitting the highway as the group prepares to embark on a tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Formed by Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney, the band will perform for 21 nights in several cities across the United States, and their excitement is already evident. In an Instagram post announcing the tour on October 1, 2024, the band shared, “It’s hard to believe that 2025 will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts… and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of all of YOU who have given us so much !”

With over 22,000 likes on their Instagram post, fans are thrilled to see the band back on the road. Concertgoers will not only be able to see the trio perform, but some shows will also feature special guests Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane. To learn more about the tour, keep reading.

What Is the Name of the Tour

The tour will be named after their song featured in Disney’s Cars, “Life Is a Highway.”

Just days before their announcement post, they shared a video of the members walking into rooms labeled “Stage Door” and “Stage” while a country song played in the background. They captioned the video on Instagram, “Life’s like a road that you travel on…”

Life Is A Highway Tour Dates

2/13/25 – Evansville, Indiana – Ford Center

2/14/25 – Charleston, West Virgina – Charleston Coliseum

2/15/25 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

2/22/25 – Durant, Oklahoma – Choctaw Grand Theater

2/27/25 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota – Denny Sanford PREMIRE Center

2/28/25 – Green Bay, Wisconsin – Resch Center

3/1/25 – Moline, Illinois – Vibrant Arena at The MARK

3/6/25 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

3/7/25 – Toledo, Ohio – The Huntington Center

3/8/25 – Youngstown, Ohio – The Covelli Center

3/13/25 – Manchester, New Hampshire – SNHU Arena

3/14/25 – Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

3/15/25 – Allentown, Pennsylvania – PPL Center

3/20/25 – Huntsville, Alabama -Von Braun Center Propst Arena

3/22/25 – Savannah, Georgia – Enmarket Arena

3/27/25 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

3/28/25 – Lafayette, Louisiana – CAJUNDOME

3/29/25 – Little Rock, Arizona – Simmons Bank Arena

4/3/25 – Estero, Florida – Hertz Arena

4/4/25 – Orlando, Florida – Kia Center

4/5/25 – Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets will go on public sale starting Friday, October 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time.