Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Reveals The Biggest Difference In His Songwriting & Performing As A Solo Artist (Exclusive)

Life is a highway and Gary LeVox is riding it solo! The country singer embarked on his solo career last year with the release of his first solo EP, One on One in May 2021. Now, he’s back with ‘Get Down Like That,’ an upbeat country jam co-written by Gary, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi. “It can be really hard to find a tempo that has a great lyric and a really cool meaning that describes my lifestyle, but that’s what we did,” Gary told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I just fell in love with it! It’s so catchy and I thought it would be great at the end of summer. It’s been rockin’.”

Gary admitted his songwriting “protocol” is the same as it was when he was in a trio, but he “looks at things differently melodically” nowadays. “When you’re in a band, I had three opinions on how we should do it and all that because we run a business together. Now, it’s just me, so I can just say, ‘I love this,’ ‘Let’s do this,’ ‘Let’s put a harp on this,’ just making those decisions for myself has been completely awesome,” he explained. “I just love to tell stories through music, and I’ve gone back to songs I’ve written in the past that we passed on, and feel like I’m able to give them life now.”

As for performing solo, Gary revealed it’s been “a little different” not having Jay & Joe Don to “bounce off of,” but playing live shows these days have felt “incredible.” “We just get up there and rock and get a chance to show the kind of show we want to go see and give everyone a 90 minute break from life to just enjoy,” he told HL.

The singer went on to tease his upcoming year filled with touring and new music. “I’m just having a blast, making music, performing and just doing what we do!”