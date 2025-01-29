Rachael Kirkconnell’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview Bombshells Post-Matt James Breakup

Image Credit: Getty Images for Tyler Cameron

Bachelor Nation was left in shock by the unexpected breakup between former Bachelor Matt James and his final rose recipient, Rachael Kirkconnell. The pair, who met during Season 25 of The Bachelor, had a tumultuous love story filled with both challenges and memorable moments. Their relationship endured public scrutiny, including backlash over an old photo of Rachael attending an antebellum-themed party during college. Despite the controversy, the couple rekindled their romance and even ventured into creating food content together.

However, their seemingly perfect relationship took a turn when Matt posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on January 16, 2025. “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to endour relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our joy comes from you, Lord,” he wrote.

Rachael Says the Breakup Came “Out of Nowhere”

In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, released on January 28, 2025, Rachael revealed that the split was unexpected. She recounted a disagreement during their trip to Tokyo, sparked by her indecision over choosing a restaurant. She explained that she wasn’t feeling her best, which led to heightened emotions. According to Rachael, Matt later expressed doubts about her qualities as a future wife.

“He said that at the end of the day, there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife,” Rachael shared. “It was just one of those things where he had this realization that ‘I should want to propose to you by this time. Like, at this point in our relationship, I should be wanting those things and I should be ready for that. But I’m not still, I still don’t feel like we’re ready or I don’t feel like I’m ready. I don’t know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can’t actually see myself married to you.'”

Matt’s Instagram post announcing their split went public while Rachael was on a flight.

The Couple Had Discussed Engagement Before the Breakup

Rachael revealed that before the split, they had conversations about marriage. “That’s probably one of the saddest things about just picturing your life with someone and thinking that is how your life’s gonna look, and now it’s just all taken away,” she said. “We talked about rings. He told me a few months ago to start saving some things, picking things out that we should go look at.”

Rachael Has Spoken to Matt Since the Split

Despite the heartbreak, Rachael shared that she has spoken with Matt post-breakup. “But I have spoken with him since all of that and I do know that he definitely acknowledges that that was not the right decision,” she said.