Princess Beatrice’s Kids: How Many Children the Royal Has

Princess Beatrice is a mom and a stepmom! The royal – who is fifth in line to the British royal throne — recently welcomed her second child. Now that Beatrice is expanding her family, learn more about how many kids she has and who her husband is, below!

Who Is Princess Beatrice?

Beatrice is a member of the British royal family and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. The princess is the nice of King Charles III and is the fifth in line of the British royal throne. Beatrice is also the fifth grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The princess graduated with a degree in history from Goldsmiths College. She then worked for Sony Pictures before landing a job as vice president of strategic partnerships at the software company Afiniti.

Who Is Princess Beatrice’s Husband?

The princess has been married to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, since July 2020. The couple reportedly started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in 2019.

Since Beatrice and Edoardo got married at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn’t celebrate with a large-scale wedding. So, at the time, they wed in a private ceremony in front of their close friends and family, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement in 2020.

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” the palace’s statement read. “The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”

Princess Beatrice’s Children

🎉🍼 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna. 👑 His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are… pic.twitter.com/wa5XddwMsJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2024

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Siena Mapelli Mozzi, in September 2021. Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo’s son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, whom he shares with ex Dara Huang.

Three years after welcoming Siena, Buckingham Palace announced that Beatrice was pregnant and expecting their second child.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna,” the palace said in a statement shared via X in October 2024. “His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice welcomed her newest addition on January 22, 2025, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. In an Instagram post, Edoardo shared a photo of the newborn and revealed her name as Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. He captioned the post, “We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (Including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.” He added, “Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.”