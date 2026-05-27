‘Primetime’ Movie: How, When & Where to Watch the Robert Pattinson-Led Chris Hansen Film

Image Credit: Courtesy of A24

Primetime is drawing attention after the release of its first teaser trailer, which features Robert Pattinson portraying journalist Chris Hansen during the height of To Catch a Predator. The upcoming A24 film takes inspiration from the controversial NBC series that became a pop culture sensation in the 2000s. As anticipation builds around Pattinson’s latest transformation, many fans are wondering when Primetime will be released and whether the movie will eventually be available to stream.

Find out more below.

Who Is Chris Hansen?

Hansen is an investigative journalist and television host best known for NBC’s To Catch a Predator, the controversial mid-2000s hidden-camera series that confronted adults accused of attempting to meet minors for sex. The show originally aired as part of Dateline NBC between 2004 and 2007 and became a major pop culture phenomenon because of Hansen’s now-iconic confrontations.

Even years after To Catch a Predator ended, Hansen has remained active in true-crime television and online investigations. He currently hosts Takedown with Chris Hansen, a streaming series focused on online predator stings, and recently released the 2026 special Dangerous Games: Investigating Roblox, which explored child safety concerns tied to gaming platforms.

In Primetime, Pattinson portrays Hansen during the height of the show’s popularity as he attempts to “make television history,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

When Does the Primetime Movie Come Out?

Primetime is currently scheduled for a fall 2026 theatrical release through A24, though an exact premiere date has not been officially announced yet. Multiple reports have pointed to a September 2026 rollout.

How Can I Watch Primetime?

Right now, A24 plans to release Primetime exclusively in theaters first. The film is expected to play in major U.S. theater chains once it premieres later in 2026.

Can I Stream the Primetime Movie?

Not yet. Since Primetime has not been released, there is currently no confirmed streaming date or platform for the film.

However, because A24 has existing output deals with HBO and Max for many of its releases, fans expect the movie could eventually stream on Max after its theatrical run, though that has not been officially confirmed.