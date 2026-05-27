Who Is Chris Hansen? About the ‘Catch a Predator’ Host Robert Pattinson Plays in ‘Primetime’ Movie

Image Credit: Courtesy of A24

Robert Pattinson is delivering an uncanny impersonation of Chris Hansen in A24’s upcoming Primetime movie. Once the trailer dropped in May 2026, viewers who remember Hansen’s broadcasts couldn’t believe how similar Pattinson sounds in character.

Primetime‘s official logline reads, “In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.” The film’s poster echoes a familiar tone with the tagline, “Are you ready to make television history?”

Throughout the teaser trailer, Pattinson’s voice is heard saying, “What would have happened if I wasn’t here? You see how this looks, right? At the end of the day, a man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes. Do you agree? Do you watch television? Well, there’s something you should know. I’m Chris Hansen, with Dateline NBC. And you’re about to be a part of television history.”

So, who exactly is Hansen? Here, Hollywood Life breaks everything down you need to know about the real-life journalist and former To Catch a Predator host.

What Was To Catch a Predator About? Chris Hansen’s Former Show

To Catch a Predator was a reality television program under Dateline NBC that ran from 2004 to 2007. It featured confrontations between Hansen, filmed with a hidden camera, and adult men, who went to a home under the assumption that they would have sex with a minor. The sting operations would typically end in arrests and involved adults impersonating underage people from online chatrooms.

What Did Chris Hansen Do for Work?

Hansen is a TV presenter, journalist, correspondent and YouTube personality. After To Catch a Predator concluded, the Chicago, Illinois, native eventually moved on with Investigation Discovery’s Killer Instinct, which was a short-lived series that documented homicide cases.

What Is Chris Hansen Doing Now?

Hansen started his own podcast, “Predators I’ve Caught,” in 2020. In it, the journalist discusses past true crime and predator investigations that he conducted in the past.

When Does A24’s Primetime Movie Come Out?

The Pattinson-led Primetime will be released in theaters sometime in September 2026. The studio has not announced an exact release date yet.

Who Else Is in the Primetime Cast?

In addition to the Drama actor, the Primetime film will feature Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher, Anna Faris, Sean Bridgers and Bokeem Woodbine in supporting roles.