Post Malone’s New Album: When It Will Be Released, Name, & Everything We Know So Far

Two years after Post Malone dopped ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding,’ is he about to release a new album – or two? Here’s what we know about his upcoming project(s).

There was one moment during Post Malone’s April 2020 Nirvana tribute concert/COVID-19 fundraiser when Post, 25, let his fans know the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding is on its way. “We’ve just been kinda f-cking sitting around the house and working on this new album I got coming for y’all,” he said right after covering “Come As You Are. Post said he was “really f-cking excited for it” and “trying to put it out as soon as I f-cking can.”

“I’m really proud of the music that we’re making, and I’m having a lot of f-cking fun. I’m really excited to put something new out for y’all to listen to, I suppose,” he said, before kicking into “Lounge Act.” A year has come and gone since that announcement, and unfortunately, Posty hasn’t delivered on his promised new project. However, the delay might be worth it. Not only has Post said he’s been “experimenting with some new sounds,” but someone in his camp hinted that Post might drop two albums in 2021 – or his first-ever double album.

Since Post’s breakthrough – 2015’s “White Iverson,” which later included on his debut studio album, Stoney, in 2016 – the man born Austin Richard Post has been a fixture on the charts on the airwaves. Though Post said his debut wasn’t that great (“Stoney sucked,” he told Paper in 2017. “I’m just joking. It was mediocre”), it was a commercial success, going Platinum five times. The follow-up, 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys, cemented Post’s place in the music landscape. The album – also a 5x-Platinum-selling project – featured “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” and “Better Now,” songs that seemed to define the Post Malone sound.

Post then subverted those conceptions with Hollywood’s Bleeding, specifically with “Circles.” With a mid-90s alternative rock vibe, “Circles” became Post’s fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It would also rack up numerous award nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. So, what’s next for Post? How does he plan to top his 3x-Platinum-selling Hollywood’s Bleeding? Here’s what we know so far.

When Will Post Malone New Album Be Released?

As of May 2021, Post Malone has not announced a new album or a release date. However, something is coming.

“I’m working on an album now,” Post told WSJ. Magazine in July 2020, months after his Nirvana Livestream. “As crazy as the world is and as strong as everybody needs to be, being able to be in my house by myself and just vibe out and see where my brain takes me — this has been a perfect time to make music and to write songs about what’s going on currently.”

“There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. It’s a dark time in the world. Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

“I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry,” he continued, “and that, at the end of the day, we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out. I think we’re making some incredible stuff.”

What Is Post Malone’s New Album Called?

It might not be a question of “what is Post Malone’s new album called?” but what are his albums called.

In April 2021, a year after Post first said he was “working on this new album I got coming for y’all,” his manager, Dre London, posted something interesting to social media.“Some would say that’s the smile when the wire hits! But for me, this isn’t true! It’s even bigger than that!” he wrote on Instagram. “This that smile while on FaceTime with [Post Malone] agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year!”

“Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think! I won’t tell u the title name just yet, maybe next week #DreVision #2021,” added his manager. So, it’s possible that we may get two albums, or if they decide to go the Zen Arcade/Double Nickels On The Dime/Daydream Nation/Life After Death/Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness route, it could be a double album.

What’s Post Malone’s New Record Going To Sound Like?

“To be honest, I think everyone in America is going a little bit crazy sitting at home all day,” said Post in that WSJ. Magazine interview. “So I’ve gone a little bit crazy, and I wanted to take more steps outside of my comfort range and make music that I think — to me — is some of the best I’ve made… And I probably say that every album cycle, but for me, it feels so special.”

Post Malone going out of his “comfort range” is intriguing since he literally wears his influences on his sleeves – and his knuckles, if you’ve ever checked out his tattoos. If one were to predict what his next album would sound like, it would be safe to say it’ll contain elements of hip-hop, rock, punk, and metal on his next album. However, Post has said that this next release might be something no one has heard from him before.

“I’ve been recording a lot of new music for the album,” he told Complex in October 2020. “Having the team here with me creating has been amazing. We have been experimenting with some new sounds and are really excited for the world to hear.”

Who Will Feature On Post Malone New Album?

Since releasing Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post has been busy. He appeared on French Montana’s “Writing On The Wall” alongside Cardi B and Rvssian. He was on Justin Bieber’s “Forever,” off of Changes. He teamed up with Ozzy Osbourne for “It’s A Raid” (after Ozzy appeared on Post’s “Take What You Want”). Post also worked with Saweetie (“Tap In (Remix), along with DaBaby and Jack Harlow), Tyla Yaweh (“Tommy Lee”), Big Sean (“Wolves”) and Ty Dolla Sign (“Spicy,” which included J Blavin, YG, and Tyga.) Post has been making friends, and it wouldn’t be surprising if any of the above appeared on his new music.

One can also imagine that Travis Barker will appear in some capacity on the album. The blink-182 member played drums during Post’s Nirvana show, and Travis has been low-key helping lead the pop-punk revival that’s been going on. Travis produced and played on Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall and Trippie Redd’s Neon Shark vs. Pegasus. He also played drums on Willow Smith’s “Transparent Soul,” which is brought all the Paramore/Evanescence vibes one needs in 2021. As Consequence’s Aliya Chaudry pointed out in the article “Hip-Hop and TikTok Are Bringing Pop-Punk Back in a Big Way,” the sound’s “continued relevance is in part due to a long history of hip-hop guest features.” If there’s someone who inhabits at the crossroads of pop, punk, and hip-hop, it’s Post Malone.

What Songs Are Going To Be On Post Malone’s New Album?

As of May 2021, Post has not released any new music – outside of one song that will not be on his next album. Post covered Hootie and the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You” as part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. This version will be on Pokémon 25, an album slated for a fall 2021 release. The album will also feature J Balvin and Katy Perry (probably covering Letters To Cleo’s “Here & Now,” if Post covering Hootie is any indication.)

With COVID-19 postponing released, canceling tours, and turning 2020 into one of the worst years in recent memories, 2021 is shaping to be a bounce-back of epic proportions. By the end of the year, fans can expect one – if not two – new records from Post Malone.