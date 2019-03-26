Gallery
Hollywood Life

Bella Hadid, Gal Gadot, Hailee Steinfeld & More Celebs Flaunting Cleavage In Plunging Jumpsuits

Gal GadotGivenchy show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019Wearing Givenchy
Hailee SteinfeldTom Ford show, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Sep 2018WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9360519z
Bella Hadid Harper's BAZAAR celebrates fifth ICONS by Carine Roitfeld, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018 WEARING MUGLER
Tiffany Haddish Harper's Bazaar ICONS party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018 WEARING RUBIN SINGER View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Plunging jumpsuits are all the rage right now! Bella Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld and more stars have been rocking the cleavage-baring look!

Jumpsuits might not sound sexy since they’re a single article of clothing designed to cover most of your body. But thanks to plunging necklines, the one-piece look can still have tons of sex appeal. Celebrities have been rocking v-neck jumpsuits for a while now, and if their outfits during Fashion Week are anything to go by, it looks like the deep cut jumpsuit isn’t going anywhere – and we’re more than okay with that!

Gal Gadot proved the trend is good enough for any Wonder Woman when she showed up to Givenchy‘s Fall/Winter 2019 show on March 3 wearing a plunging black jumpsuit by the designer. The bodice was also embellished with white beads for an added element of interest. The actress wore the look under a black coat and added a pop of color with a bold red lipstick. Black peep toe heels and a silver necklace finished off her ensemble.

Other Celebs like Tiffany HaddishBella Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld have also made it clear that they’re big fans of a cleavage-baring jumpsuit during New York Fashion Week last September. The Pitch Perfect 2 star pronounced her love first by wearing a black jumpsuit by Tom Ford for the designer’s Spring/Summer 2019 show on Sept. 5. The piece featured a belt with a jeweled square buckle and a v-neckline that came almost the entire way down her torso. Steinfeld rounded out the look with a black and silver purse and pointed heels.

Haddish went for a glam look when she attended Harper Bazaar‘s ICONS party on Sept. 7. The comedian opted for a belted silver and cream jumpsuit by Rubin Singer that had flare sleeves and a deep v-neck. She accessorized with a silver ring and open toe heels.

At the same NYFW event, Hadid showed up wearing a super sexy pale pink jumpsuit by Mugler. The number featured a more opaque corset underneath the sheer material. The model had on two silver bracelets and clear plastic heels as well. From halters to v-necklines, there are tons of designs that allow a jumpsuit to show off an ample amount of cleavage. Check out the gallery above to see how even more celebrities have styled the sexy look!