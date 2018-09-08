Kendall Jenner Shows Off Thong In Sheer Jumpsuit While Leaving NYC Club With Anwar Hadid

Kendall Jenner was spotted out with Anwar Hadid again! This time around she wore a completely sheer outfit to party with Bella and Gigi’s brother.

Kendall Jenner looks stylish on and off the runway. During New York Fashion Week, the model stepped out in a black see-through strapless jumpsuit that revealed her thong and bandeau bra underneath. Kendall finished off the sheer look with long, dangling earrings, and clear plastic heels. Her beauty look was perfect for a night out; she opted to wear her long hair back in a bun, and completed her look with thin eyeliner, a bold brow and a pink lip.

Kendall wasn’t alone for the night though. She was spotted leaving Cipriani with none other than Anwar Hadid, who she reportedly made out with at the same venue earlier this week. His look was more casual for the night of partying, having gone with a graphic t-shirt and jeans. Anwar’s older sister (and Kendall’s best friend) Bella Hadid was also in attendance.

The pair have been spotted together multiple times since reports of a split between Kendall and Ben Simmons came out last month. Most recently, they hit up a party on Sept. 5 at Cipriani Downtown in SoHo where they were “furiously locking lips” according to Page Six. “Kendall was sitting with Anwar all night and made out with him for quite some time,” an eyewitness told the outlet.

Like their outing last night, Bella, along with Gigi Hadid, were around for the makeout sesh. Both of them were partying nearby when the PDA took place, so apparently the potential couple have no qualms about kissing in front of his siblings.

This wasn’t the first time Kendall and Anwar have made out though. Earlier this year, Kendall was seen straddling and kissing her friends’ brother at an after party following the CFDA Awards on June 4. Neither one of them has spoken out about the possible romance, but we’ll keep you posted on their antics as NYFW continues.