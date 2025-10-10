‘Peacemaker’ Season 3 Update: Is the Show Coming Back After Season 2?

Image Credit: HBO Max

DC Universe fans might have to catch their breath after watching the season 2 finale of Peacemaker. Now that James Gunn‘s series has wrapped its second season, viewers are dying to know if they can look forward to a season 3 of the John Cena-led show.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates so far about a possible season 3 of Peacemaker (Warning: spoilers from the season 2 finale of Peacemaker are ahead)

How to Watch Peacemaker: Where to Stream All Episodes

All season 1 and 2 episodes of Peacemaker are available to stream on HBO Max.

What Happens in the Peacemaker Season 2 Finale?

Cena’s character, Chris Smith, a.k.a Peacemaker, is kidnapped by the A.R.G.U.S. (Advanced Research Group Uniting Super-Humans) and taken to a new world known as Salvation: a prison planet that A.R.G.U.S. made to detain metahumans and villains. Salvation captures Smith to use him as its first participant, and the season 2 finale ends with him completely alone on Salvation.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Peacemaker?

At the time of publication, there has been no announcement regarding a season 3 for Peacemaker. Season 1 of the series premiered in January 2022, and season 2 came out in August 2025. Therefore, should a third season be confirmed, it might take at least another year for its release.

What Has James Gunn Said About Peacemaker Season 3?

Gunn has repeated he’d “never say never” about a potential third season, but the filmmaker played it coy when asked by both Variety and Deadline about the show’s future.

“This is about the other stories in which this [season 2 cliffhanger] will play out,” Gunn told Variety. “Never say never. But right now, this is about the future of the DCU.”

During his separate interview with Deadline, Gunn doubled down on the sentiment, noting, “This is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be [a third season]. I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It’s an important character.”