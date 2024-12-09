Paul Mescal’s Girlfriend: Who Is the Actor Dating?

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Paul Mescal, the breakout star of Normal People, has been making headlines not only for his acting but also for his personal life. Curious about who he’s dating? Find out more about his relationship and the woman by his side below.

Who Is Mescal’s Girlfriend?

Mescal’s girlfriend, Gracie Abrams, is a rising star in the pop music scene. Born on September 7, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, she is the daughter of renowned film director J.J. Abrams (Alias, Lost, Felicity) and producer Katie McGrath. Despite her famous family, the 25-year-old has made a name for herself with her emotive music and relatable lyrics.

She debuted in 2019 with the singles “Mean It” and “Stay,” and in 2020, released her first EP, Minor, which featured tracks like “Long Sleeves,” “Friend,” and “I Miss You, I’m Sorry.” Abrams promoted the release with late-night TV appearances and continued to build her career throughout the pandemic. She also collaborated with Benny Blanco on the single “Unlearn” for his album Friends Keep Secrets 2.

In 2021, she released songs like “Mess It Up,” “Feels Like,” and “Rockland,” the latter co-written with Aaron Dessner of The National (who also worked on Taylor Swift‘s folklore and evermore). Abrams’ 2023 album, Good Riddance, earned her a Grammy nomination for the 2024 awards, marking a major milestone in her career.

When Did Mescal and Abrams First Get Together?

Mescal and Abrams have been romantically linked since June, when TMZ published photos of the two sharing a meal together in London. The couple was spotted out again in the city in August, and a source told PEOPLE on August 19 that they were “hooking up and it’s still in the early stages.”

Who Has Mescal Dated in the Past?

Before dating Abrams, Mescal was in a relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers. The two began dating in 2020 but eventually parted ways in 2022.

Following their split, Mescal vowed to never publicly discuss his personal life. “Sometimes I can drown [the public prodding] out and then other times it makes me really mad and upset. People are going to write and say things because there’s a certain interest with any person who’s in the public eye in how that person lives their life, and who they’re living up with, and what they’re doing and how they’re going about doing it,” he told Vanity Fair at the time.

“But the temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f**k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’ But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private.”