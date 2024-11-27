Paul Bissonnette’s Net Worth Now: How Much Money He Makes in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Match

Paul Bissonnette is known as a former ice hockey player and current broadcaster, but recently, his name has been brought up in connection with an incident, in which he was assaulted while trying to break up a fight between six men at a Scottsdale, Arizona restaurant. According CNN, the Scottsdale police told the outlet, “The situation escalated to the men assaulting Paul Bissonnette both inside and outside of the restaurant. Police units responded quickly after it was reported and, after a thorough investigation, arrested six men for their involvement.”

While Paul was injured, an ambulance arrived at the scene to provide care. The 39-year-old later recalled what happened at the restaurant, which he frequently visits, saying, “I go to dinner at this place called Houston’s. I go there like three, four times a week. The staff’s incredible, the food’s incredible and just like good people and I love going there and the bar where I normally sit was packed,” he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Despite this chaotic event, Paul has made a name for himself beyond the ice. Learn more about his net worth below.

Thanks for your calls & messages. Love you fuckers. Had a blast getting to record @spittinchiclets today and share some laughs with the gang. See you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5WOxkxARvx — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) November 26, 2024

Paul Bissonnette’s Net Worth

According to multiple outlets, including Sporting News, Paul’s net worth is estimated to be between $4 million and $5 million.

How Does Paul Bissonnette Earn His Money?

Paul has earned his income through various roles in the sports world, including his time as a National Hockey League player, a sports advisor, and as a personality with Barstool Sports. His success on social media has also contributed to his wealth.

Paul Bissonnette’s Past Jobs

Paul played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes from 2008 to 2014. In a 2018 Forbes article, he shared, “I had to fight 30 times, each of those years. That’s a lot — basically, every other game. The hardest part of my job was before it all happened, the anxiety leading up. Not only did you have to worry about playing well, you had to worry about fighting each individual night. You didn’t know when you were going to have to go; you assumed it was going to be against certain teams.” After his playing career, Paul went on to work with Barstool as a podcast host on Spittin’ Chiclets and serves as a sports advisor, staying deeply involved in the sports world.