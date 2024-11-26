Paul Bissonnette’s Restaurant Fight: His Video Explaining the Scottsdale Attack

Thanks for your calls & messages. Love you fuckers. Had a blast getting to record @spittinchiclets today and share some laughs with the gang. See you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5WOxkxARvx — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) November 26, 2024

Paul Bissonnette — former Arizona Coyotes ice hockey player who also goes by the nickname “Biz” — was attacked at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona. Bissonnette, 39, broke his silence about the fight in a social media video on Tuesday, November 26.

In the clip that he shared via X, the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast co-host noted that the men who assaulted him are “just bad dudes” and were “way too drunk,” adding, “I’m very, very angry about these guys and want their names out there.”

Learn all about the incident below.

Thanks for your calls & messages. Love you fuckers. Had a blast getting to record @spittinchiclets today and share some laughs with the gang. See you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5WOxkxARvx — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) November 26, 2024

What Happened to Paul Bissonnette?

This past weekend, Bissonnette went out for dinner to a local restaurant in Scottsdale, which he said he visits “three [or] four times a week.”

“At one point, there was a bit of a ruckus going on in the bar,” Bissonette said in his X (previously known as Twitter) video, which was shared on Monday, November 25. “It was a bunch of drunk golfers. Things obviously continued to escalate. They [asked] one guy to leave, and one guy kept getting in the manager’s face and put his hands on him. And that went on probably for about 30, 45 seconds.”

After seeing the group harass the restaurant’s manager, Bissonnette claimed he “just grabbed the guy’s arm,” and told him, “Sir, if you continue to harass and assault the staff, we’re gonna have problems.” At this point, the group of golfers “started chucking,” Biz claimed.

“It escalated extremely quickly,” the NHL alum explained, adding that he fought with the men in the restaurant and outside in the parking lot. “Got taken down a couple times. Got boot f**ked to the head three times.”

While he didn’t “get knocked out,” Bissonnette had to go to the hospital. So, he wanted to clarify to his followers that he is physically OK and to emphasize that he wanted the attackers to be exposed.

“Just bad dudes. Way too drunk, and I don’t know what else they had in their system,” Bissonnette elaborated. “But, yeah, I’m very, very angry about these guys and want their names out there and want them to pay the piper.”

Bissonnette sustained minor injuries from the fight, which he showed on camera in his X video. Two scrapes were visible on both sides of his face. His Barstool Sports podcast co-host, Ryan Whitney, reshared the mugshots of the six perpetrators via X. Barstool’s owner, Dave Portnoy, also reshared the mugshots, tweeting that the assailants “picked the wrong guy” to fight.

Maybe the most Minifan looking crew to ever exist https://t.co/jb2c6gjWxr — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) November 26, 2024

Who Attacked Bissonnette in Scottsdale?

According to Fox10 Phoenix, the names of Bissonnette’s attackers are Danny Bradley, John G. Carroll, William J. Carroll, Sean Daley, Edward Jennings and Henry Mesker. All were arrested; five of the six men are facing misdemeanors, and one of them is facing a felony charge, the outlet reported.

Why Was Paul Bissonnette Attacked?

Per Biz, the group of drunk golfers assaulted him and harassed the bar’s staff because they “couldn’t get another cocktail,” he claimed in his X video.